LSU Football’s Defense Makes Statement in Program’s Best Ever Road-Opening Win

BY ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF Reporter

Nearly just one year after LSU’s defense gave up a game-winning touchdown to USC in its 2024 opener, the Tigers flipped the script on a 4th and 4 defensive stop to win its biggest road game in program history yet.

“That’s who we are, you have a guy like Harold and Whit, you got guys that can cover on the perimeter. It just fits who we are defensively, and it gives Blake the tools necessary to dial it up when he needs to,” head coach Brian Kelly said.

“I think it sent a message about the defense we’ll be playing this year.”

LSU had trouble with rushing quarterbacks last season, but not tonight. LSU limited Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnick to just one rushing yard all game.

“We took his running game away. Any quarterback that doesn’t have a running game becomes predictable,” Kelly said.

LSU’s defense was led by junior linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. who was all over the field. Perkins had five tackles, including a sack and half a tackle-for-loss.

“Harold is coming on. He’s healthy. He’s at a position where one he’s had success. Blake can utilize him now as the player he is,” head coach Brian Kelly said. He added, “As you saw he pressured the quarterback a lot, which allowed us to play some man-to-man.”

The junior caused lots of problems for the offensive front of Clemson’s, which ended up freeing up other linebackers and defensive ends to get more pressure on the dual-threat quarterback.

LSU had to make defensive stands throughout the game to keep its offense in the game and that’s just what the unit did. Baker’s defense limited Clemson to 261 total yards all game.

“Great defense. We let up 31 yards rushing. You got to control the line of scrimmage, I thought we did that,” Kelly said.

Virginia Tech senior transfer Mansoor Delane got the game ball after he changed the trajectory of the game when he intercepted Klubnick in the third quarter. Sophomore PJ Woodland also contributed as he had a sack and a pass breakup while suffocating Clemson wideouts. The entire secondary was much freer with the additions of Tamarcus Cooley and AJ Haulcy who both impressed in their debuts in the purple and gold.

“Blake (Baker) called a great game. Each one of our guys came up and made individual plays. I think we have the depth and the competitive depth that allows us to compete at a high-level,” Kelly said.

“Mansoor Delane got the game ball for some of his big plays,” Kelly said.

The Tigers’ defense is one that is completely different from last season. LSU’s defense made open-field tackles, went after the ball in the secondary and caused disruption on the defensive front. And you know what they say – “defense wins championships.”