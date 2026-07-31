LSU Football’s $40 Million Bet

LSU’s $40 Million Bet

By TODD HORNE

Vice President & Executive Editor

LSU has not released a payroll sheet for Lane Kiffin’s first football roster. There is no public, player-by-player accounting of direct revenue-sharing payments, third-party name, image and likeness agreements or the private commitments required to retain returning players and attract transfers.

But the available evidence points in one direction.

LSU appears to have invested at least $40 million—and perhaps closer to $50 million—in its 2026 football roster, combining school-funded revenue sharing with legitimate third-party NIL compensation.

CBS Sports reported in March that sources placed LSU’s roster cost between $40 million and $50 million. The outlet had previously reported LSU’s original commitment was believed to be between $25 million and $30 million before the available pool increased to approximately $40 million through NIL and revenue-sharing resources.

ESPN has repeatedly referred to LSU’s “reportedly $40 million roster.” Former LSU coach Brian Kelly later suggested the actual figure was closer to $50 million, though that estimate has not been independently verified.

Understanding the number requires separating revenue sharing from third-party NIL. Under the House settlement, schools may directly share approximately $20.5 million with athletes across all sports. Third-party NIL agreements remain outside that cap if they reflect legitimate market-value business arrangements.

Therefore, a $40 million football roster does not mean LSU wrote $40 million in university checks to football players. The estimate combines football’s share of institutional revenue sharing with outside NIL compensation and retention agreements.

It also should not be confused with portal spending alone. LSU’s top-ranked transfer class represented only part of the investment. Retaining elite returning players required significant commitments as well.

The significance is not merely that LSU spent heavily. It is that LSU chose not to treat Lane Kiffin’s first season as a rebuilding year.

LSU paid to accelerate the reset.

Money cannot create chemistry or guarantee victories. But it can dramatically improve the quality of the roster assembled before the first kickoff.