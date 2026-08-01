LSU Football’s 2026 Offensive Position Groups Analyzed

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Wide Receivers

Who rises above the rest to become a true SEC WR1?

Nine transfers, three freshmen, one returning redshirt freshman.

Kiffin fully rebuilt his receiver room, and he did it with the philosophy of more is more. Instead of investing all of his resources into one or two of the top transfer portal receivers, he brought in nine transfers who ranged from No. 16 to No. 252 in 247sports.com’s transfer WR rankings. The hope is that the quantity of talent in the room as a whole will drive up the quality of a select few.

But who that few will be remains to be seen. Florida transfer Eugene “Tre” Wilson III was the highest ranked prospect. Kansas State’s Jayce Brown has consistently produced at the Power Four level. Winston Watkins Jr. showed promise as a freshman at Ole Miss last year and has a head start going into year two under Kiffin and Weis. Jackson Harris and Tre’ Brown were explosive deep ball threats in the Group of Six. The list goes on.

Preseason practice should bring the WR rotation into focus. Jayce Brown, Watkins, Harris and Wilson should lead the way, but which of the transfers can take the next step at LSU. The Tigers will need one of them to build a reliable connection with Leavitt.

Prior to last year, LSU had a receiver rank in the top six of the SEC in yards per game for six consecutive seasons. Which one of these pass catchers will step up to resume that tradition?