LSU Football’s 2026 Offensive Position Groups Analyzed

LSU Football 2026
Five Questions That Will Define LSU’s Offense in 2026
Tiger Rag Staff Writer
From Sam Leavitt’s recovery to a rebuilt receiver room, these are the five offensive questions that could shape Lane Kiffin’s first LSU season.
Quarterbacks
Can Sam Leavitt get up to speed in the offense and build chemistry with receivers in a shortened offseason?
This is the question that could define LSU’s entire season. Leavitt showed his playmaking ability at Arizona State, but many of those highlight plays were a result of creative scrambling in the backfield. Mid-foot surgery and a shortened offseason raise reasonable concerns of his post-injury mobility.
Coach Lane Kiffin has confirmed Leavitt is fully cleared and even ahead of schedule on his recovery. Health aside, stepping into a new offense with just a few months to prepare is a major challenge. Add in the factor that all but one of his receivers are newcomers to Baton Rouge, and there are real worries about getting the offense on the same page.
Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis were able to do it with Ferris State transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss when he arrived during the summer in Oxford last year. How long will it take Sam Leavitt to not only learn the offense but become comfortable enough to be a playmaker in it?
Running Backs
How do three starting-caliber runners share the backfield?
Caden Durham and Harlem Berry are electrifying ball carriers. The run game was on life support during the Brian Kelly era, but that was more the fault of dismal offensive line play than their own. Durham and Berry have shown breakaway speed and the ability to make defenders miss or run through them.
Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones appears ready to turn that one-two punch into a three-man rushing attack. Jones was the Badgers’ lead back before a season-ending turf toe injury, and he took some starting reps in the spring. Kiffin praised his smooth feet, patience in the backfield and work ethic.
It’s a good problem to have, but how Kiffin and Weis distribute the carries during camp and this season will be something to keep an eye on. Will one of these ball carriers earn a role as the primary lead back, will it be a true three-man rotation, or will Durham and Berry take the lion’s share of the work?
Wide Receivers
Who rises above the rest to become a true SEC WR1?
Nine transfers, three freshmen, one returning redshirt freshman.
Kiffin fully rebuilt his receiver room, and he did it with the philosophy of more is more. Instead of investing all of his resources into one or two of the top transfer portal receivers, he brought in nine transfers who ranged from No. 16 to No. 252 in 247sports.com’s transfer WR rankings. The hope is that the quantity of talent in the room as a whole will drive up the quality of a select few.
But who that few will be remains to be seen. Florida transfer Eugene “Tre” Wilson III was the highest ranked prospect. Kansas State’s Jayce Brown has consistently produced at the Power Four level. Winston Watkins Jr. showed promise as a freshman at Ole Miss last year and has a head start going into year two under Kiffin and Weis. Jackson Harris and Tre’ Brown were explosive deep ball threats in the Group of Six. The list goes on.
Preseason practice should bring the WR rotation into focus. Jayce Brown, Watkins, Harris and Wilson should lead the way, but which of the transfers can take the next step at LSU. The Tigers will need one of them to build a reliable connection with Leavitt.
Prior to last year, LSU had a receiver rank in the top six of the SEC in yards per game for six consecutive seasons. Which one of these pass catchers will step up to resume that tradition?
Tight Ends
Can Green continue to progress as an every-down threat under Lane Kiffin?
They say a good tight end is a rookie NFL quarterback’s best friend. The same can be said for a quarterback who missed most of the offseason with an injury in his first year in a new offense.
If none of those wide receivers step up, Trey’Dez Green has the talent to contend for the title of LSU’s leading receiver. Green has shown the quickness to beat linebackers and the physicality to dominate defensive backs. There is no reason to limit him to red zone opportunities.
Green had just 13 catches for 101 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman and improved to 33 receptions for 433 yards and seven scores with more opportunities last season. He ranked third on the team in both catches and yards.
Kiffin and Weis are creative enough to get the most out of their best players. If they choose to highlight Green in the offense, he can be as prolific a pass catcher as any in college football.
Offensive Line
Can Weston Davis develop into the dominant SEC tackle he was recruited to be?
It has not been the collegiate career Davis may have hoped for when he committed to LSU as a five-star in the class of 2024. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound right tackle played just 20 snaps and redshirted as a freshman behind Emery Jones Jr. (a third-round NFL Draft pick). He took over as the starter last season and struggled to live up to the five-star hype.
He played in 12 games with 10 starts and missed the Ole Miss game after suffering an injury during warm-ups. He was benched for redshirt freshman Ory Williams before returning to the starting lineup after he went down with injury.
Davis allowed just five sacks and 10 QB pressures in 424 passing opportunities last year. He did finish the season strong and allowed zero sacks over the final five games, but not all of those games were full-time outings thanks to the back-and-forth swap with Williams.
With transfer additions Jordan Seaton and Aliou Bah and returning starting center Braelin Moore alongside veteran Bo Bordelon, Davis may be the biggest question mark on the offensive front. LSU will need him to build on a strong finish to last year and improve in the run game for the offense to operate.
Be the first to comment