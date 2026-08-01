LSU Football’s 2026 Defensive Analyzed

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Defensive Line

Can anyone take the next step to become a consistent threat alongside Princewill Umanmielen?

Senior Ole Miss transfer edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen racked up nine sacks as a Rebel last year. His length and motor should seamlessly translate to defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s scheme. Where the Tigers’ front has questions is … everywhere else.

Jordan Ross is a former five-star who recorded 1.5 sacks in two seasons at Tennessee. He has the build and talent to produce; he just hasn’t.

Freshman Lamar Brown joins him as another five-star talent who could make an impact on the edge. Brown was ESPN’s top prospect in the 2026 class, but he will have a short turnaround to make the transition from high school to SEC play after enrolling at LSU this summer.

Even if there is no proven production across from Umanmielen, the EDGE room does not lack talent. The interior of the defensive line is the bigger concern.

Junior Dominick McKinley played in all 13 games and started twice last season. He is another former five-star, but he finished the season with just 12 tackles and one sack. He will have more than enough opportunity to step up this season.

Next to McKinley is a group of transfers with experience but lackluster stats and talented true freshmen. Malik Blocton had 34 tackles and two sacks in two years at Auburn. Stephiylan Green tallied 34 tackles and 3.5 sacks in three years at Clemson. Achilles Woods made 12 tackles and a sack in two years at South Alabama.

Richard Anderson is yet another five-star on the D-line. The 6-foot-3, 339-pounder is a massive force in the middle but also a true freshman who will need to adjust to the SEC. Deuce Geralds is another freshman who grabbed some first-team work in the spring. He was a four-star prospect.

There are too many top recruits along the front to just be a cast of role players. Someone needs to break out and give Umanmielen some help. It could be a true freshman who forces his way onto the field, a once-coveted talent yet to find success or an unexpected jump from a serviceable veteran.