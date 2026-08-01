LSU Football’s 2026 Defensive Analyzed

LSU Football 2026
LSU Defensive Position Groups Analyzed
From the defensive front to the kicking game, these are the questions that will determine whether Blake Baker’s unit can become one of the SEC’s best.
Defensive Line
Can anyone take the next step to become a consistent threat alongside Princewill Umanmielen?
Senior Ole Miss transfer edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen racked up nine sacks as a Rebel last year. His length and motor should seamlessly translate to defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s scheme. Where the Tigers’ front has questions is … everywhere else.
Jordan Ross is a former five-star who recorded 1.5 sacks in two seasons at Tennessee. He has the build and talent to produce; he just hasn’t.
Freshman Lamar Brown joins him as another five-star talent who could make an impact on the edge. Brown was ESPN’s top prospect in the 2026 class, but he will have a short turnaround to make the transition from high school to SEC play after enrolling at LSU this summer.
Even if there is no proven production across from Umanmielen, the EDGE room does not lack talent. The interior of the defensive line is the bigger concern.
Junior Dominick McKinley played in all 13 games and started twice last season. He is another former five-star, but he finished the season with just 12 tackles and one sack. He will have more than enough opportunity to step up this season.
Next to McKinley is a group of transfers with experience but lackluster stats and talented true freshmen. Malik Blocton had 34 tackles and two sacks in two years at Auburn. Stephiylan Green tallied 34 tackles and 3.5 sacks in three years at Clemson. Achilles Woods made 12 tackles and a sack in two years at South Alabama.
Richard Anderson is yet another five-star on the D-line. The 6-foot-3, 339-pounder is a massive force in the middle but also a true freshman who will need to adjust to the SEC. Deuce Geralds is another freshman who grabbed some first-team work in the spring. He was a four-star prospect.
There are too many top recruits along the front to just be a cast of role players. Someone needs to break out and give Umanmielen some help. It could be a true freshman who forces his way onto the field, a once-coveted talent yet to find success or an unexpected jump from a serviceable veteran.
Linebackers
Can Whit Weeks return to his dominant form after an injury-riddled 2025? Can TJ Dottery make a seamless transition?
Senior linebacker Whit Weeks was one of the best in the country at his position in 2024. He was named first-team All-SEC after totaling 125 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
At the end of the season, Weeks suffered an ankle injury in the Texas Bowl. He returned from that ankle injury only to receive another lower-leg injury and miss five games last season.
Weeks returned to activity during spring camp and should be back to full health for this season. He is the on-field physical, mental and emotional leader of Baker’s defense. The Tigers can be a force on that side of the ball if he is all the way back.
If he is not, Ole Miss fifth-year senior transfer linebacker TJ Dottery can alleviate some pressure. Dottery was first in the SEC with 98 tackles last season, and he added 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
The pair should be a dominant duo terrorizing opposing ball carriers. Dottery will need to adjust from Ole Miss coach Pete Golding’s defense to Baker’s. Dottery and Weeks have said they enjoy playing together and work well with each other. Let’s see if that translates on the field.
Defensive Backs
Who is prepared to take over if one of the top two corners goes down?
PJ Woodland and DJ Pickett are bonafide stars at starting corner, but behind them, the room is frighteningly thin. Sophomore Aidan Anding was projected to be the next man up, but he suffered a torn Achilles in the spring.
Ja’Keem Jackson is the next most likely to fill the role. Jackson was a four-star high school prospect who spent two seasons at Florida and was a starter for the Gators in 2024 before a season-ending ankle injury.
After Jackson is former wide receiver Michael Turner Jr., veteran special teamer Craig Walton Jr., Southern University transfer Treylan James and freshmen Havon Finney Jr., Emari Peterson and Dez Ellis.
Ideally, none of these depth options are forced to take on a starting role, but a football season rarely goes according to plan. Someone needs to make a splash during preseason camp to solidify themselves as a reliable understudy.
Specialists
Can Starzyk replicate his freshman success and fill the void left by Damian Ramos?
Sophomore placekicker Scott Starzyk was named All-SEC at Arkansas last season as he made 14-of-18 field-goal attempts and all 47 extra-point attempts. He was perfect on field goals inside of 40 yards and was 3-of-6 from 40-49 yards and 2-of-3 from 50 yards or more.
Ramos, though, was one of the best kickers to ever wear purple and gold. He finished his LSU career last year as the program leader in points (409), field goals (69) and consecutive successful PATs (129).
Those are volume statistics. They speak to Ramos’ longevity and consistency, but there is no way Starzyk can fill those shoes right away. He is not being asked to. In any case, fans will be ready to scrutinize whoever has the unfortunate task of replacing a four-year staple like Ramos.
If Starzyk can provide the same accuracy and leg as he did as a freshman, the Tigers will be just fine.
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