LSU Football’s 2025 Recruiting Class: Looking Like A Game-Changer

Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff are building a program-changing 2025 recruiting class, and they’re holding a consensus top-five class in America.

LSU’s impressive haul is headlined by Bryce Underwood, the number one quarterback in the country. Underwood’s exceptional skills were on full display as early as his freshman season at Belleville High School, where he threw for 2,888 yards and 39 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also added six rushing scores, leading Belleville to a state championship and earning him the Michigan Associated Press Division 1-2 Player of the Year award. Underwood is the No. 1-ranked 2025 recruit in the country overall.

Another key addition to the Tigers’ class is Harlem Berry, the number one running back in America. Berry’s incredible talent was evident during his first two seasons of varsity football, where he accumulated 4,723 all-purpose yards and 67 touchdowns. He also won Louisiana 1A state titles in the 100 and 200-meters during his sophomore year, showcasing his remarkable speed and agility.

The Tigers have also landed DJ Pickett, the number one cornerback in America. Pickett’s rare combination of size, speed, and ball skills makes him an intriguing option for the LSU defense. His ability to generate turnovers and mirror receivers in reverse makes him a true game-breaker.

Furthermore, the Tigers have secured commitments from five-star wide receiver Derek Meadows and top-ranked interior offensive lineman Carius Curne. Meadows’ rare combination of size, athleticism, and body control makes him a matchup nightmare for defensive backs. Curne, on the other hand, is a late bloomer who has blossomed into the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country, with the chance to play defensive line if needed.

The Tigers’ recruiting class also features Charles Ross, the number ten linebacker in America, who has quickly risen through the ranks due to his sheer speed and athleticism. Tyler Miller, a top ten interior offensive lineman, and Devin Harper, another top ten interior offensive lineman, have also committed to LSU. Both players possess the physical tools and strength to make an immediate impact on the Tigers’ offensive line.

Additionally, the Tigers have landed commitments from four-star EDGE Jesse Harrold, four-star running back JT Lindsey, and top-ranked wide receiver TaRon Francis. Harrold’s athleticism and energy create pressure on the opponent, while Lindsey’s strong track times and initial acceleration make him a big-play back. Francis’s athleticism and twitchiness with the ball in his hands make him a force to be reckoned with on the field.

Rounding out the class are top-ranked EDGE Damien Shanklin, four-star defensive linemen Brandon Brown and Zion Williams, four-star safety Jhase Thomas, four-star linebacker Keylan Moses, top-ranked tight end JD LaFleur, and elite offensive lineman Brett Bordelon. Shanklin’s quick, twitchy edge-rushing ability will thrive under Bo Davis and Kevin Peoples’ coaching, while Brown and Williams are dominant interior linemen with the potential to rise in the rankings. Thomas, Moses, LaFleur, and Bordelon all possess the skills and athleticism to make an immediate impact on the Tigers’ roster.