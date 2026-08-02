LSU Football’s 12-Game Schedule Analysis for 2026

LSU Football 2026
The 12-Game Path for the Tigers
Breaking the Season Into Quadrants and a Little Lagniappe
LSU fans starved for their first playoff run since 2019 — when the playoffs had just four teams a full five years before the current 12-team format — will clearly have their best chance since then to watch their Tigers in the postseason.
New coach Lane Kiffin has assembled one of the most talented teams in the country via a consensus No. 1-ranked portal class of 41 in addition to a solid, No. 13 signing class that will have a few members impacting as well. He also inherits one of the best rising defensive coordinators in the country in Blake Baker, who returns several key players to go with some gems on the front line added by Kiffin.
In a normal season, you could pencil the Tigers into the playoffs. But this is the first edition of the nine-game Southeastern Conference schedule, and LSU has five on the road for the first time. LSU could be excellent in 2026 and not quite make the playoffs. But if Kiffin can quickly merge the talent into one consistent force, the Tigers will be playing on Dec. 18 or 19 in the College Football Playoff.
We have divided the season into four quadrants with one lagniappe game.
Preseason
Clemson, Louisiana Tech
Clemson is coming off its worst season at 7-6 since a 6-7 mark in coach Dabo Swinney’s second year in 2010. An attractive opener at 6:30 p.m. on ABC on Sept. 5 in Tiger Stadium, but No. 10 LSU (7-6, 3-5 SEC) would be better with a rent-a-win for a true preseason game as Kiffin gets the kinks out of his talent. Still, the Tigers should handle this with minimal stress.
Then it’s a nice tuneup on Sept. 12 in Louisiana Tech, which was 8-5 and 5-3 last season with a 23-7 loss at LSU.
Titanic Two-Game Test
At No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 9 Texas A&M
The Rebels (13-2, 7-1, CFP semifinalist) and Aggies (11-2, 7-1, CFP qualifier) may be the best two on LSU’s schedule. A split either way would be fine, because either will be a quality loss through season’s end.
The ultimate grudge match between Kiffin and his former team and ex-defensive coordinator, unproven Pete Golding, will be in prime time on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC. Then the Aggies come to Tiger Stadium on Sept. 26.
October Breather
McNeese, At Kentucky, Mississippi State, At Auburn, Open
October always has the best weather in Louisiana with cooler, true football fall temperatures. And the living will be mostly easy for LSU, but be careful at Auburn on Oct. 24 before the Halloween open date.
Fortnight From Hell
No. 16 Alabama, No. 5 Texas, At No. 25 Tennessee
LSU’s schedule is so rich that Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 7 is an afterthought amid Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Texas. Alabama is not what it was under Nick Saban, but Kalen DeBoer still has a lot of roster talent.
Just a week later, the Longhorns and Arch Manning — the third Manning quarterback to enter Tiger Stadium after Archie in 1968 and 1970 and Eli in 2001 and 2002 at Ole Miss — hit Baton Rouge. Each was 1-1. It will be Texas’ first game in Baton Rouge since 1953.
Splits with Ole Miss and Texas A&M and then Alabama and Texas would have LSU at 8-2 and 5-2 and needing to win out to make the playoffs. The Vols will be spoiler danger on Nov. 21 in Knoxville, but they don’t have the talent LSU does. And coach Josh Heupel is yet again trying to rebuild his defense.
Lagniappe
At Arkansas
After those three, a respite blowout in Fayetteville will be in order for a 10-2, 7-2 finish that will get LSU in the CFP at last, hopefully without a trip to the Jurassic SEC title game on Dec. 5.
Projected path: A 10-2 overall record and 7-2 SEC finish should finally put LSU back in the College Football Playoff.
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