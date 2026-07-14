LSU Football: Whit Weeks, Trey’Dez Green And TJ Dottery Will Be At SEC Media Days, But No Sam Leavitt?

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

No, Sam Leavitt at SEC Media Days, LSU?

Really.

Well, Tiger Rag went 1-for-3 in its selections for LSU players who should be interviewed at Southeastern Conference Media Days next week in Tampa.

LSU and coach Lane Kiffin will not be bringing Leavitt, the Tigers’ new quarterback and Tiger Rag’s top selection who was only the No. 1 portal player in the country when he signed with LSU out of Arizona State last January. He also only plays the most important position in the game.

Texas, by the way, is bringing its starting quarterback – Arch Manning. Texas knows how the game is played.

What 3 LSU players would you pick to be at SEC Media Days next week? Tweet me with your trio.https://t.co/DyX4J96CN1 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 13, 2026

And LSU will not be bringing the No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal in Jordan Seaton, who signed with the Tigers last January as the No. 4 player in the portal from Colorado and was a selection by Tiger Rag.

But LSU will be bringing Tiger Rag selection Whit Weeks, one of the top returning linebackers in the SEC and boyfriend of LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry.

The other two players LSU will be bringing to Tampa with Kiffin are Trey’Dez Green, one of the top returning tight ends in the nation, and transfer linebacker TJ Dottery, the No. 13 linebacker in the portal from Ole Miss.

Kiffin and the Tigers will meet the media on Thursday morning, July 23, at the Marriott Water Street hotel in downtown Tampa. SEC Media Days start on Monday.

The complete list of players from all 16 SEC teams selected for SEC Media Days follow:

2026 Football Media Days Attendees

Alabama

Zabien Brown, DB

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR

Bray Hubbard, DB

Arkansas

Caden Kitler, OL

Quincy Rhodes Jr., DE

Sutton Smith, RB

Auburn

Champ Anthony, DB

Byrum Brown, QB

Alex McPherson, K

Florida

Jadan Baugh, RB

Myles Graham, LB

Vernell Brown III, WR

Georgia

Drew Bobo, OL

Gunner Stockton, QB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Kentucky

Ty Bryant, S

Kenny Minchey, QB

Willie Rodriguez, TE

LSU

TJ Dottery, LB

Trey’Dez Green, TE

Whit Weeks, LB

Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Will Echoles, DT

Kewan Lacy, RB

Mississippi State

Anthony Evans III, WR

Kelley Jones, CB

Kamario Taylor, QB

Missouri

Cayden Green, OL

Jamal Roberts, RB

Nicholas Rodriguez, LB

Oklahoma

John Mateer, QB

Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL

Taylor Wein, DL

South Carolina

Nyck Harbor, WR

LaNorris Sellers, QB

Peyton Williams, DB

Tennessee

DeSean Bishop, RB

Arion Carter, LB

Jeremiah Telander, LB

Texas

Trevor Goosby, OL

Arch Manning, QB

Colin Simmons, DE

Texas A&M

Daymion Sanford, LB

Marcus Ratcliffe, S

Marcel Reed, QB

Vanderbilt

Sedrick Alexander, RB

Issa Ouattara, DL

Junior Sherrill, WR