LSU Football Welcomes Commitment from Darryus McKinley

LSU football has secured a commitment from a promising defensive lineman out of Louisiana.

Commitment Details

On Friday afternoon, LSU welcomed Darryus McKinley, a three-star defensive lineman from Lafayette.

Player Rankings

According to 247Sports composite, McKinley ranks:

No. 556 nationally

nationally No. 19 in Louisiana for the 2026 class rankings

Family Legacy

Darryus follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Dominick, who is an LSU sophomore. Dominick entered as a five-star recruit in 2024 and recently impressed Coach Brian Kelly by squatting 650 pounds as preseason camp began.

Recruiting Journey

Despite his family ties, Darryus has made his own mark in recruiting. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman received serious interest from:

Florida

Tennessee

Texas

However, he chose to join LSU.

Building a Strong Defensive Line

With McKinley’s commitment, LSU continues to strengthen its in-state defensive line for 2026. He joins:

Five-star Lamar Brown from Baton Rouge

Four-star Richard Anderson from New Orleans

Together, they form a trio of Louisiana’s top-rated defensive linemen.