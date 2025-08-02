LSU Football Welcomes Commitment from Darryus McKinley

LSU football has secured a commitment from a promising defensive lineman out of Louisiana.
Commitment Details
On Friday afternoon, LSU welcomed Darryus McKinley, a three-star defensive lineman from Lafayette.
Player Rankings
According to 247Sports composite, McKinley ranks:
- No. 556 nationally
- No. 19 in Louisiana for the 2026 class rankings
Family Legacy
Darryus follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Dominick, who is an LSU sophomore. Dominick entered as a five-star recruit in 2024 and recently impressed Coach Brian Kelly by squatting 650 pounds as preseason camp began.
Recruiting Journey
Despite his family ties, Darryus has made his own mark in recruiting. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman received serious interest from:
- Florida
- Tennessee
- Texas
However, he chose to join LSU.
Building a Strong Defensive Line
With McKinley’s commitment, LSU continues to strengthen its in-state defensive line for 2026. He joins:
- Five-star Lamar Brown from Baton Rouge
- Four-star Richard Anderson from New Orleans
Together, they form a trio of Louisiana’s top-rated defensive linemen.
