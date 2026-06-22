LSU Football: Weekend At Baton Rouge For Burney Was All It Took For A Flip

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

There was the “Weekend At Bernie’s” movie from the summer of 1989.

And there was Gary Burney Jr.’s Weekend at LSU from the summer of 2026.

Burney, a wide receiver from Parkway High in Bossier City who has been a commitment to Houston since May 30, spent this past weekend at LSU on a visit with coach Lane Kiffin.

🚨BREAKING🚨 WR Gary Burney Jr. has flipped his commitment from Houston to LSU, @samspiegs reports🐯



Read: https://t.co/tq3pqdqDka pic.twitter.com/oLSexzlpkK — Rivals (@Rivals) June 21, 2026

And by Sunday, Burney (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) had flipped his commitment to the Tigers.

A three-star prospect, Burney is the No. 75 receiver in the nation and No. 21 player in Louisiana by 247sports.com, which has a composite ranking on him of the 868th overall prospect in the country, No. 104 receiver and No. 22 Louisiana player.

Burney visited Houston on May 28 before a visit to Tulane on June 4 and Cincinati on June 12. He also has offers from Louisiana Tech, Lamar and Texas-San Antonio. He visited LSU with several other prospects over the weekend before there is a dead period on recruiting until July 31.

LSU has 14 commitments in all for Kiffin’s 2027 class, including six since last Monday, and sports247.com ranks the class No. 20 in the nation.