LSU Football Week 2! Brand new sound and lights in Death Valley! …and Nicholls State

LSU football fans are shaking off the stinging loss of last week’s season opener against USC, and while grumblings continue among the Baton Rouge faithful, Brian Kelly and his Tigers look forward with optimism to Saturday’s contest vs. Nicholls State. We’re moving into the meat of the season, and folks are anxious to see the team here in Tiger Stadium, which promises to be quite a show. New, larger video screens and ribbon boards. A revamped sound system. An in-game LED light show. This is gonna be quite a treat. As fans prepare to swarm campus with tailgate festivities, it’s time for a pre-game rap session here on the show. Todd Horne, Jeff Palermo, and Glenn Guilbeau share their thoughts on the evolving LSU depth chart, the changes they hope to see on the field, and Glenn’s unabashed enthusiasm for the new, highly-anticipated sound and light spectacle in Death Valley.

