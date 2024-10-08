LSU Football vs Arkansas Set for ESPN at Night

The LSU Tigers will travel to face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Oct. 19 in a crucial SEC matchup. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central Time and will be broadcasted live on ESPN, as announced by the Southeastern Conference on Monday.

This game holds added significance as both teams jockey for position in the standings. Despite their fierce rivalry, LSU currently leads with a record of 42-23-2 against Arkansas. In recent years, the Tigers have dominated with seven out of eight wins over the Razorbacks.

After a triumphant victory over Tennessee last week, Arkansas has a bye this week to prepare for their game against LSU. With an impressive overall record of 4-1, LSU cannot afford any mistakes in their remaining schedule if they want to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. Their top priority this weekend is facing Ole Miss at home before shifting their focus to Arkansas.

LSU is currently ranked No. 10 in the Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the AP Top 25 rankings, while Arkansas is not currently ranked and will be looking to pull off another upset win.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN app or ESPN.com (cable subscription required)

For those unable to tune into television, the game can also be streamed on the ESPN app, allowing fans to stay updated on all of the action no matter where they are.

Tiger Rag News Services See Full Bio