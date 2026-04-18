LSU Football: Two-Minute Drill Highlights Scrimmage At Tiger Stadium

April 18, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Football News 0
American football player in a white jersey and yellow helmet catches a football as a teammate in purple defends nearby, on a green field.
LSU transfer wide receiver Eugene Wilson III, a former Florida Gator, catches a pass during LSU's scrimmage Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium. (LSU photo).

Redshirt freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet threw a perfect strike across the middle with a nice loft that hit sophomore wide receiver Winnie Watkins in stride for a 58-yard touchdown near the end of a spring football scrimmage at Tiger Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The two-minute drill drive started at the LSU offense’s 18-yard line with 1:34 to play and the offense trailing by five points with no timeouts.

Longstreet, a transfer from USC who has been practicing with the first team with projected starter Sam Leavitt out with a foot injury, opened the drive with a 24-yard completion to freshman signee wide receiver Corey Barber Jr. for 24 yards to the 42-yard line. After two incompletions, Longstreet threw the TD with 1:03 to go to Watkins, a transfer from Ole Miss.

Not to be outdone, walk-on redshirt freshman quarterback Emile Picarella III completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman tight end JD LaFleur, who did a 180-degree turnaround to make the catch to close the scrimmage.

Other highlights including a Picarelli finding junior transfer wide receiver Tyree Holloway for a long touchdown pass, and a short touchdown run around end from sophomore transfer quarterback Landen Clark, who had other nice scrambles.

LSU Football Has An Every-Down Back In Wisconsin Transfer Dilin Jones

Sophomore transfer running back Dilin Jones continued to impress and had a physical, 13-yard burst up the middle. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Phillip Wright III made an impressive sideline catch.

The Tigers close spring practice on Friday without a spring game.

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