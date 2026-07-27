LSU Football: Trey’Dez Green Calls Seemingly Ho-Hum Opener Vs. Clemson, “Wonderful, Magnificent”

By KACE KIESCHNICK, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU’s season opener at Clemson last season surely had much more buzz than this 2026 version so far.

It was No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson on Aug. 30, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. in a stadium also called Death Valley. The fan bases and some media members sparred over the history of the nickname and what school held the real rights to it.

Then LSU won, 17-10, and everything appeared all right for Tiger fans as LSU snapped a five-game losing streak in home openers.

But, alas, LSU finished 7-6 and 3-5, and coach Brian Kelly was fired during the season.

LSU, ranked No. 10 in ESPN’s preseason poll, opens the 2026 season with new coach Lane Kiffin at home against unranked Clemson on Sept. 5 (6:30 p.m., ABC). A matchup that earned an entire off-season of anticipation and targeted preparation last year is now largely overshadowed by many because of LSU’s marquee Southeastern Conference early matchups —- at No. 8 Ole Miss on September 19 and at home against No. 9 Texas A&M on September 26.

Let’s not forget that LSU is still 1-5 in season openers since 2020. Kiffin’s Ole Miss teams went 5-1 during that span, but only one of those wins came against a power four team – Louisville in 2021. Two wins were against Sun Belt Conference schools and the other half came against FCS programs. The lone loss was at the hands of fifth-ranked Florida in 2020 in Kiffin’s opener.

Despite the lowered expectations for Clemson and coach Dabo Swinney, LSU fans should not overlook the perennial contender. It seems Kiffin and LSU’s players at SEC Media Days last week are not.

“The excitement of the schedule and to coach in Tiger Stadium and have the big opener against Clemson really every day pushes us to be the best,” Kiffin said.

“Clemson is a great team, a wonderful program, and it’s going to be a great, wonderful and magnificent game, especially in Death Valley with those wonderful fans out there,” said LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green, who caught the go-ahead 8-yard touchdown last season early in the fourth quarter at Clemson.

Senior linebacker Whit Weeks had an uncharacteristically quiet performance at Clemson last year, making just two tackles. He is hoping the extra juice from the prime time home kickoff can change that this year.

“There’s no better feeling in the world than playing a night game in Death Valley,” Weeks said. “I cannot wait to play Clemson week one. Coach Kiffin’s welcome to Death Valley, I mean, that stadium is going to be rocking. I’m so excited.”

For one Tiger, the matchup with Clemson will mean a little more. Senior transfer linebacker TJ Dottery followed Kiffin from Ole Miss this off-season after three seasons with the Rebels, but before that, he was a Clemson Tiger.

“Definitely a disciplined team, especially under coach Swinney,” Dottery said. “A well-rounded team full of talent, and of course, some of the guys that played last year. A lot of returning guys here played them last year, so they know what to look for. But just another opportunity to play football. I’m excited.”

Dottery signed with Clemson as a four-star prospect out of Catholic Prep in Montgomery, Alabama, before the 2022 season. He played just 16 snaps and red-shirted. Dottery was dismissed from the team by Swinney for violating team rules two weeks before the start of fall camp in 2023, and he transferred to Ole Miss.

Dottery said he will not have any issues staying level-headed against his former school.

“I had a great time at Clemson,” he said. “I built some great relationships with coaches and staff. I can even call coach Swinney now. We could talk right now. He’s awesome, and I don’t think the emotions would be too high.”

Although Dottery’s emotions may be in check, the same will not be true for the 102,000 Tiger fans eager to prove Baton Rouge is the home of the real Death Valley.