LSU Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Where Did All The Former Tigers Land?

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU football coaching change created widespread roster turnover with the Tigers as new coach Lane Kiffin brought in 40 players from the Transfer Portal and let nearly as many leave without a fight.

A total of 37 players from former coach Brian Kelly’s 7-6 team of 2025 entered the transfer portal. Here is where 35 of those ended up with two still in the portal:

LSU OUTGOING TRANSFERS (35)

Redshirt Freshman Safety Joel Rogers … Texas-San Antonio.

Redshirt Junior Wide Receiver Nic Anderson … Kentucky.

Freshman Safety Jacob Bradford … West Virginia.

Freshman Offensive Tackle Tyler Miller … Mississippi State.

Freshman Defensive Tackle Walter Mathis Jr. … Auburn.

Fifth-Year Senior Safety Jardin Gilbert … Mississippi State.

Freshman Edge Rusher CJ Jackson … Vanderbilt.

Freshman Wide Receiver TaRon Francis … West Virginia.

Redshirt Sophomore Defensive Tackle Sydir Mitchell … Wake Forest.

Redshirt Freshman Offensive Tackle Ethan Calloway … Wake Forest.

Sophomore Kicker Aeron Burrell … North Carolina.

Freshman Defensive Tackle Zion Williams … Texas.

Sophomore Quarterback Michael Van Buren … South Florida.

Freshman Running Back JT Lindsey … Ole Miss.

Redshirt Freshman Cornerback Wallace Foster IV … Florida Atlantic.

Redshirt Sophomore Wide Receiver Destyn Hill … Tulane.

Redshirt Freshman Offensive Lineman Khayree Lee Jr. … South Alabama.

Redshirt Junior Tight End Donovan Green … Oklahoma State.

Redshirt Sophomore Wide Receiver Kyle Parker … Ohio State.

Redshirt Sophomore Wide Receiver Isaiah Stone … Georgia State.

Redshirt Junior Linebacker Princeton Malbrue … Louisiana.

Redshirt Freshman Offensive Tackle Ory Williams … Tennessee.

Redshirt Sophomore Offensive Guard Paul Mubenga … Nebraska.

Redshirt Junior Safety Austin Ausberry … Baylor.

Redshirt Sophomore Offensive Tackle Tyree Adams … Texas A&M.

Redshirt Sophomore Center DJ Chester … Mississippi State.

Redshirt Freshman Offensive Guard Coen Echols … Texas A&M.

Freshman Offensive Tackle Carius Curne … Ole Miss.

Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Colin Hurley … Michigan.

Junior Running Back Kaleb Jackson … North Carolina.

Sophomore Running Back Ju’Juan Johnson … Syracuse.

Sophomore Defensive Tackle Ahmad Breaux … Kentucky.

Redshirt Freshman Wide Receiver Jelani Watkins … Arkansas.

Junior Cornerback Ashton Stamps … Arizona State.

Redshirt Freshman Wide Receiver Kylan Billiot … James Madison.

NOTE: LSU junior safety Javien Toviano and freshman quarterback Tre People have entered the portal but not landed at a new school yet.