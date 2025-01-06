LSU Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Tigers Lose Reserve DT Tackle Jalen Lee

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU fifth-year senior Jalen Lee, a backup defensive tackle from Live Oak High near Baton Rouge, is the latest Tiger to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Lee (6-foot-3, 307 pounds) played in just four games in the 2024 season – the first three and game seven at Arkansas – before not playing in the Tigers’ final six games. He recorded no statistics. As a deep reserve in 2023 as well after transferring from Florida, he made two tackles and recovered a fumble in seven games.

As a Gator in 2022, Lee played in 12 games and started three, making eight tackles. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Lee saw action in eight games and made three tackles. In his true freshman season in 2020, Lee played in five games, including the Cotton Bowl, making two tackles with a sack and a forced fumble.

Highly recruited as a four-star prospect out of Live Oak, Lee received offers from such schools as Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Kansas and Houston before signing with Florida in 2020 as the No. 23 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 11 player in Louisiana.

LSU players had until Sunday to enter the transfer portal. That entry deadline was Dec. 28, but players on teams that reach the postseason have five days after their last postseason game. LSU defeated Baylor, 44-31, last Tuesday in the Texas Bowl.

LSU PORTAL LOSSES AS THEY HAPPENED (19) WITH NEW SCHOOL

– Rickie Collins: Quarterback … Syracuse

– Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver

– CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver … Miami

– Dashawn Womack: Edge … Ole Miss

– Jordan Allen: Safety … Houston

– Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver … Louisiana

– Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back … TCU

– Xavier Atkins: Linebacker … Auburn

– Jyaire Brown: Cornerback … Central Florida

– Bernard Causey: Cornerback

– Nathan Dibert: Kicker … Eastern Michigan

– De’Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle

– JK Johnson: Cornerback … Oklahoma State

– Ka’Morreun Pimpton: Tight End … TCU

– Jay’viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle … Wisconsin

– Sage Ryan: Defensive Back … Ole Miss

– AJ Swann: Quarterback … Appalachian State

– Kimo Makane’ole, Defensive Tackle

– Jalen Lee, Defensive Tackle

LSU TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS (14) BY RANK AND FORMER SCHOOL

-No. 2 Overall and No. 1 Edge Patrick Payton, Florida State.

-No. 10 Overall and No. 5 WR Nic Anderson, Oklahoma.

-No. 18 Overall and No. 8 WR-RET Barion Brown, Kentucky.

-No. 36 Overall and No. 2 CB Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech.

-No. 43 Overall and No. 6 DE Jake Pyburn, Florida.

-No. 53 Overall and No. 4 Interior OL Braelin Moore, Virginia Tech.

-No. 66 Overall and No. 6 Interior OL Josh Thompson, Northwestern.

-No. 71 Overall and No. 8 CB Ja’Keem Jackson, Florida.

-No. 92 Overall and No. 13 QB Michael Van Buren, Mississippi State.

-No. 125 Overall and No. 14 DE Jimari Butler, Nebraska.

-No. 128 Overall and No. 8 TE Bauer Sharp, Oklahoma.

-No. 307 Overall and No. 25 DT Sydir Mitchell, Texas.

-Unranked WR Destyn Hill, Florida State.

-Unranked P Grant Chadwick, Middle Tennessee State.