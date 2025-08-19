LSU Football Totals Three Preseason AP All Americans

The Associated Press on Monday released its first- and second-team preseason All-America squads for the 2025 season.

LSU placed three players on the list. Junior linebacker Whit Weeks earned first-team honors at linebacker, joining Texas junior Anthony Hill Jr. and Pittsburgh junior Kyle Louis. A Watkinsville, Ga., native, Weeks had 125 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10 tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles and one interception in 2024. He was also a first-team preseason All-America pick by Athlon’s and a second-team choice by Walter Camp and Sporting News.

Senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and senior linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. were named to the second team. Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in LSU’s 9-4 campaign last season and ranks in the program’s top 10 in several career passing categories: fifth in TD passes (40), seventh in attempts (744) and completions (466), and ninth in passing yards (5,772). Perkins, who missed the final nine games of 2024 with a torn ACL suffered against UCLA in Week 4, enters his final year with 27.5 career tackles-for-loss and 13 sacks. He’s been on the SEC Academic Honor Roll three times, earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice and SEC Freshman of the Week once.

2025 AP Preseason All-America Teams

First-team offense

QB – Cade Klubnik, Clemson

RB – Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame; Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

OT – Spencer Fano, Utah; Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OG – Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State; Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

C – Jake Slaughter, Florida

TE – Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

WR – Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State; Ryan Williams, Alabama; Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

AP specialist – Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh

PK – Dominic Zvada, Michigan

First-team defense

EDGE – Dylan Stewart, South Carolina; Colin Simmons, Texas

DT – Peter Woods, Clemson; Zane Durant, Penn State

LB – Anthony Hill Jr., Texas; Whit Weeks, LSU; Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

CB – Leonard Moore, Notre Dame; Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

S – Caleb Downs, Ohio State; Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

DB – Michael Taaffe, Texas

P – Brett Thorson, Georgia

Second-team offense

QB – Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

RB – Makhi Hughes, Oregon; Isaac Brown, Louisville

OT – Francis Mauigoa, Miami; Blake Miller, Clemson

OG – Cayden Green, Missouri; Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

C – Parker Brailsford, Alabama

TE – Max Klare, Ohio State

WR – Antonio Williams, Clemson; Elijah Sarratt, Indiana; Cam Coleman, Auburn

AP specialist – Kaytron Allen, Penn State

PK – Peyton Woodring, Georgia

Second-team defense

EDGE – T.J. Parker, Clemson; Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

DT – Tim Keenan III, Alabama; Christen Miller, Georgia

LB – Taurean York, Texas A&M; Harold Perkins Jr., LSU; Aiden Fisher, Indiana

CB – Chandler Rivers, Duke; D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

S – Koi Perich, Minnesota; KJ Bolden, Georgia

DB – Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

P – Ryan Eckley, Michigan State