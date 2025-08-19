LSU Football Totals Three Preseason AP All Americans

The Associated Press on Monday released its first- and second-team preseason All-America squads for the 2025 season.
LSU placed three players on the list. Junior linebacker Whit Weeks earned first-team honors at linebacker, joining Texas junior Anthony Hill Jr. and Pittsburgh junior Kyle Louis. A Watkinsville, Ga., native, Weeks had 125 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10 tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles and one interception in 2024. He was also a first-team preseason All-America pick by Athlon’s and a second-team choice by Walter Camp and Sporting News.
Senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and senior linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. were named to the second team. Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in LSU’s 9-4 campaign last season and ranks in the program’s top 10 in several career passing categories: fifth in TD passes (40), seventh in attempts (744) and completions (466), and ninth in passing yards (5,772). Perkins, who missed the final nine games of 2024 with a torn ACL suffered against UCLA in Week 4, enters his final year with 27.5 career tackles-for-loss and 13 sacks. He’s been on the SEC Academic Honor Roll three times, earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice and SEC Freshman of the Week once.
2025 AP Preseason All-America Teams
First-team offense
QB – Cade Klubnik, Clemson
RB – Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame; Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
OT – Spencer Fano, Utah; Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OG – Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State; Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
C – Jake Slaughter, Florida
TE – Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
WR – Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State; Ryan Williams, Alabama; Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
AP specialist – Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh
PK – Dominic Zvada, Michigan
First-team defense
EDGE – Dylan Stewart, South Carolina; Colin Simmons, Texas
DT – Peter Woods, Clemson; Zane Durant, Penn State
LB – Anthony Hill Jr., Texas; Whit Weeks, LSU; Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
CB – Leonard Moore, Notre Dame; Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
S – Caleb Downs, Ohio State; Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
DB – Michael Taaffe, Texas
P – Brett Thorson, Georgia
Second-team offense
QB – Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
RB – Makhi Hughes, Oregon; Isaac Brown, Louisville
OT – Francis Mauigoa, Miami; Blake Miller, Clemson
OG – Cayden Green, Missouri; Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
C – Parker Brailsford, Alabama
TE – Max Klare, Ohio State
WR – Antonio Williams, Clemson; Elijah Sarratt, Indiana; Cam Coleman, Auburn
AP specialist – Kaytron Allen, Penn State
PK – Peyton Woodring, Georgia
Second-team defense
EDGE – T.J. Parker, Clemson; Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon
DT – Tim Keenan III, Alabama; Christen Miller, Georgia
LB – Taurean York, Texas A&M; Harold Perkins Jr., LSU; Aiden Fisher, Indiana
CB – Chandler Rivers, Duke; D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
S – Koi Perich, Minnesota; KJ Bolden, Georgia
DB – Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
P – Ryan Eckley, Michigan State
