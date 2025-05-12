LSU Football To Play SMU For 1st Time Since 1934 To Open 2028 Season

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The Tigers will have two tries to win their first football game against SMU in the 2028 and ’29 seasons.

LSU has scheduled two games with the Mustangs, who finished 11-3 and reached the College Football Playoff last season. The Tigers will host SMU on Sept. 2, 2028, in 102,321-seat Tiger Stadium on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge and play on Sept. 1, 2029, at 32,000-seat Gerald Ford Stadium on the SMU campus in Dallas.

LSU last played SMU on Oct. 6, 1934, in Tiger Stadium in a game that ended in a 14-14 tie. SMU beat LSU, 51-0, on Oct. 14, 1922, at Fair Park Stadium in Dallas in the only other game between the two schools.

SMU finished 8-0 in its first season in the Atlantic Coast Conference last year before losing to Clemson, 34-31, in the ACC championship game.

LSU, which went 9-4 last season with a win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl and 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference, has not made the playoffs since the 2019 season when it won the national championship. The Tigers open the 2025 season at Clemson on Aug. 30. Clemson opens the 2026 season at LSU on Sept. 5. LSU does not have an opener scheduled yet for 2027.

The Tigers have lost five straight season openers, including the last three under coach Brian Kelly – 2020 to Mississippi State and 2021 at UCLA under coach Ed Orgeron, 2022 to Florida State at the Superdome in New Orleans in Kelly’s debut, 2023 to Florida State in Orlando and 2024 to USC in Las Vegas.