LSU football tight ends coach Slade Nagle Mic’d Up

April 10, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0
LSU Tight Ends coach Slade Nagle

LSU Football’s new Tight Ends Coach is mic’d up for his first spring ball with the Tigers as a position coach and coordinator. After working with LSU special teams in 2009, Slade Nagle is back in Baton Rouge and brings with him deep ties to Louisiana recruiting and college coaching across the state.

