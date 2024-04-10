LSU football tight ends coach Slade Nagle Mic’d Up

LSU Football’s new Tight Ends Coach is mic’d up for his first spring ball with the Tigers as a position coach and coordinator. After working with LSU special teams in 2009, Slade Nagle is back in Baton Rouge and brings with him deep ties to Louisiana recruiting and college coaching across the state.
Related Articles
LSU’s Brian Kelly still trumpeting process of preparing for No. 7 Ole Miss over long-term significance of matchup
With its 45-35 win at Florida on Saturday, LSU improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers are set to host No. 7 Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium […]
Meaningful numbers: LSU selects Mekhi Wingo, Will Campbell to carry on traditions of No. 18 and 7
Linemen ruled the day when LSU kept its tradition alive by handing out jersey numbers 18 and 7. LSU released Saturday that junior defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, a third team AP All-American a year ago, […]
New LSU strength and conditioning coach adds three staff members
Three of the nation’s top strength and conditioning coaches – all with backgrounds in Power Five football – have joined Jake Flint’s athletic development staff at LSU. New additions to the athletic development staff for […]
Be the first to comment