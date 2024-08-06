LSU Football Tight End Leaving the Team, per Brian Kelly

Mac Markway, a sophomore tight end at LSU, has decided to leave the team. Coach Brian Kelly announced this unexpected departure just days into preseason practice. Markway, a four-star recruit from St. Louis, played 12 games last season, making one start and scoring a touchdown. He primarily served as a run blocker and special teams contributor.

The timing of Markway’s exit is surprising, as he was poised for a larger role alongside junior Mason Taylor. His departure leaves LSU with only three scholarship tight ends: Taylor, Ka’Morreun Pimpton, and freshman Trey’Dez Green. This thin depth chart may prompt LSU to reconsider its plans for multi-tight end sets this fall.

Kelly expressed uncertainty about Markway’s future plans, including the possibility of a transfer. The loss of Markway increases pressure on Pimpton and Green to step up and contribute immediately. As LSU adapts to this roster change, the tight end position becomes an area of focus heading into the new season.