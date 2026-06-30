LSU Football: TE Trey’Dez Green, LT Jordan Seaton Named Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU junior tight end Trey’Dez Green and incoming junior transfer left tackle Jordan Seaton have been named to the prestigious Walter Camp preseason All-America team. The Walter Camp All-American team, which is announced after the season, began in 1889.

Green, who went to Zachary High near Baton Rouge, is a tall target at 6-foot-7 and 237 pounds. He caught 33 passes for 433 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games and six starts last season for the Tigers. He enters his third season as one of the top tight ends in the Southeastern Conference and the nation. Green caught 13 passes for 101 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman in 2024 when he played in 13 games and started two.

Seaton (6-5, 307 pounds) signed with new LSU coach Lane Kiffin last January as the No. 1 left tackle in the NCAA Transfer Portal out of Colorado. He started 22 of 22 games he played in as a freshman and sophomore at Colorado. In 2025 through nine starts, he allowed only one sack and five pressures in 561 snaps before an injury ended his season.

In 2024, Seaton started all 13 of his games. Through 612 pass blocking snaps, he gave up three sacks.