LSU Football Starting Safety Jardin Gilbert Media Availability (Oct. 15, 2024)

LSU safety Jardin Gilbert talks with the media after practice as the team prepares for their Week 8 matchup at Arkansas. Kickoff between the Tigers and Razorbacks is set for 6:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.
LSU getting key returnee for position group Kelly feared was an ‘unmitigated disaster’
It perhaps was Brian Kelly’s biggest worry going into spring practice. Two months later, and a week-and-a-half after LSU’s April 23 spring game, LSU’s new head football coach seems much less concerned about […]
What Coach O said in Thursday’s final pre-Vanderbilt media briefing
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron’s a firm believer in football’s tried-and-true axiom of teams experiencing a sharp improvement in their play between the first and second games of the season. Given the Tigers’ 44-34 […]
LSU rewards receiver Kayshon Boutte with right to wear fabled No. 7 in 2022
Billing him as the best its offense has to offer in 2022, LSU has rewarded wide receiver Kayshon Boutte with the right to wear No. 7 in the season to come. Boutte, heading into […]
