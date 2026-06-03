LSU Football Stars Alan Faneca, Patrick Peterson Are Up For College Football Hall Of Fame 2027 Class

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The illustrious history of the LSU Football program could soon feature two more players for a total of 13 in the College Football Hall of Fame in its 2027 class in Atlanta.

Former LSU guard Alan Faneca, who played from 1995-97, and cornerback Patrick Peterson, who played from 2008-10, are each on the ballot for the next class, it has been announced by the National Football Foundation.

The new inductees will be announced early next year after voting for induction by National Football Foundation members with their enshrinement set for December of 2027.

Faneca, a native of New Orleans, is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, where he was enshrined in 2021 after playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1998-2007 and then the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

Peterson, a native of Pompano Beach, Florida, played for the Cardinials from 2011-20 and then Minnesota and Pittsburgh.

The 11 former LSU players currently in the College Football Hall of Fame with their years of enshrinment are running Kevin Faulk (2022), defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey (2020), quarterback Bert Jones (2016), running back Charles Alexander (2012), running back Jerry Stovall (2010), running back Billy Cannon (2008), defensive back Tommy Casanova (1995), end/quarterback Doc Fenton (1971), running back Abe Mickal (1967), end Ken Kavanaugh (1963) and end Gus Tinsley (1956).

Here are the six former LSU coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame with their year of enshrinement – Nick Saban (2025), Charles McClendon (1986), Bernie Moore and Biff Jones (1954) and Michael Donahue and Dana Bible (1951).

Among the other players up for induction are Saints head coach Kellen Moore, who played quarterback at Boise State and was a first team All-American in 2010.

Few were more innovative and independent thinking than Jimmy Buffett and Mike Leach, a pair of pirates we lost within 8 months in 2022-23.https://t.co/61lsMgnZcN — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 30, 2026

The late Mike Leach, who was known for winning at historically struggling programs like Mississippi State, Washington State and Texas Tech, has been nominated for induction along with former Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and Mississippi State coach Jackie Sherrill.