LSU Football Star Receiver From 2007 National Champions Arrested In Miami For Aggravated Assault On A Bus

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU wide receiver Demetrius Byrd, who was a key piece to the Tigers’ national championship in 2007, was arrested on Monday in Miami Beach on felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after threatening people on a bus, according to WTVJ in Miami.

Byrd, 40 and a Miami native, appeared in court Tuesday and was jailed with a $5,000 bond.

Police said officers arrived at a Miami Beach bus stop after receiving reports of a man on a bus armed with a knife yelling “Who wants to die?” at passengers. According to Byrd’s arrest report, the bus driver said two passengers were involved in an altercation that escalated, and Byrd pulled out what appeared to be a knife. An officer located Byrd near a bus stop and found a silver multi-tool in his pocket, and Byrd was taken into custody.

Byrd led LSU with seven touchdown receptions in the 2007 season when the Tigers finished a 12-2 national champions (6-2 SEC) with a 38-24 win over No. 1 Ohio State in the BCS national championship game at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 7, 2008. LSU won the SEC title that season with a 21-14 victory over Tennessee in the SEC Championship Game. He caught 35 passes on the season for 621 yards.

DEMETRIUS BYRD PART OF ONE OF LSU FOOTBALL’S GREATEST MOMENTS

Byrd became famous for his “Can’t See Me” pose with his hand moving in front of his face after catching a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Flynn with one second remaining for a 30-24 win over Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 20, 2007. Coach Les Miles misread the game clock and nearly let time elapse before Flynn got the snap and found Byrd just after running back Jacob Hester blocked a rushing defender that could have sacked Flynn and ended the game with LSU not trying a game-tying field goal.

A junior college transfer from Pearl River Community College in Mississippi, Byrd finished his two-year career at LSU with 72 catches for 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was projected as a middle round choice in the 2009 NFL Draft, but a serious car accident in Miami in April of 2009 before the draft dropped him to a seventh round pick by San Diego. He was released by the Chargers in 2010.

Byrd has worked as a trainer and an insurance salesman.