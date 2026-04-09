LSU Football Spring Practice No. 8 Recap: Offense and Defense Go Back-And-Forth

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU spring football practice number eight is in the books.

Thursday morning’s practice began with the typical 11-on-11 scrimmage. The first-team offensive line remained the same, featuring junior Jordan Seaton (Colorado) at left tackle, fifth-year senior Bo Bordelon at left guard, fifth-year senior Braelin Moore at center, fifth-year senior Aliou Bah (Maryland) at right guard and redshirt sophomore Weston Davis at right tackle.

On the defensive side, everything also stayed the same. Junior defensive tackle Malik Blocton remained with the first team. Fifth-year senior TJ Dottery and junior Davhon Keys were at linebacker, and junior Dashawn Spears remained at STAR. Junior PJ Woodland and sophomore DJ Pickett were the starting cornerbacks, while redshirt junior Tamarcus Cooley was at strong safety and senior Ty Benefield was at free safety.

Elon transfer redshirt sophomore quarterback Landen Clark continued to lead the first-team offense. Sophomore wide receiver Winston Watkins worked out of the slot, Illinois redshirt junior transfer Malik Elzy lined up at the “X” receiver and Hawaii transfer redshirt junior Jackson Harris was at the “Z” receiver. At running back, junior Caden Durham continued to run with the ones, but Wisconsin redshirt sophomore transfer Dilin Jones also saw a few reps with the starters. Junior tight end Trey’Dez Green, who was still in a non-contact jersey, also worked with the first team.

#LSU receivers polishing their route running.



Here’s Winnie Watkins, Nau’Jour Grainger and Tyree Holloway. pic.twitter.com/gbFZdKWkDf — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 9, 2026

Clark opened 11-on-11 drills with a beautiful 20-yard back-shoulder pass to Elzy along the right sideline.

He then showed off his speed on the next two plays, running quarterback-designed draws after the big gain to Elzy. Jones lined up at receiver on those draw plays.

Watkins continued to impress, catching about a six-yard out route near the sideline.

Just when it looked like the offense was headed for the end zone, the defense prevailed. Clark dropped back around the five-yard line and threw a fade to the corner of the end zone intended for Harris, but it was intercepted by redshirt junior safety Tamarcus Cooley.

A look at Tamarcus Cooley’s interception of Landen Clark at Thursday’s practice this morning.



As soon as Clark released the ball, @AYSSPORTS: “Pick.”#LSU pic.twitter.com/DoGmXAP8qB — Cory Diaz (@ByCoryDiaz) April 9, 2026

Redshirt freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet had a better day with the second-team offense during 11-on-11 drills. He completed a couple of passes to 6-foot-5 redshirt junior receiver Roman Mothershed, who has been a physical mismatch for LSU’s corners all spring.

Individual drills followed the 11-on-11 scrimmage. Defensive backs coach Corey Raymond worked with his cornerbacks on shedding blocks at the line of scrimmage. The group also focused on tracking the ball and finishing plays.

#LSU cornerbacks working on block shedding at the line of scrimmage at spring practice No. 8. pic.twitter.com/xEsIvSjzCw — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 9, 2026

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker and safeties coach Jake Olsen worked with the other defensive backs on tackling techniques, as well as communication in zone coverage.

The defensive tackles worked on footwork.

Kevin Smith continued to work intensely with his running back room, focusing on footwork and blocking techniques.