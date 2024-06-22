LSU football secures its first player in Class of 2026 with defensive tackle commitment

LSU football secured its first commitment of the class of 2026 on Friday.

Richard Anderson, a four-star defensive tackle from New Orleans, announced that he has committed to LSU on social media. He’s the No. 133 overall prospect and No. 15 defensive lineman in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite.

Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida and Florida State have all shown interest in the 6-foot-3, 340-pount Edna Karr product. He comes to LSU as the No. 7 player in the state of Louisiana.

LSU signed five-star Dominick McKinley and three-star De’Myrion Johnson for the class of 2024, but the Tigers failed to bring in any defensive tackles in 2023 and have yet to get a commitment from on in the class of 2025.