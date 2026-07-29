LSU Football Season Starts In 38 Days: Here Is Player Bio Number 10 – Punter Grant Chadwick

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

One of the better transfer portal adds in the 2025 season, Grant Chadwick of Middle Tennessee averaged a whopping 45.7 yards a punt last year for second in the Southeastern Conference and third for a season in LSU history.

Chadwick (6-foot-5, 213 pounds) was a third team All-Southeastern Conference choice. The Tullahoma, Tennessee, native landed 42 punts inside the 20-yard line last season, and 34 went for 50 yards or more.

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: One of the top returning punters in the SEC, and he can also kick field goals if needed. He hit 9-of-16 field goals as a senior at Tullahoma High in 2023 with a 53-yard boot.

BIOGRAPHY NOTES: Enters second season as LSU’s punter … Also serves as LSU’s holder for placekicks … Transfer from Middle Tennessee who had an immediate impact in his first season with the Tigers in 2025 … Earned third-team All-SEC honors … Starter in all 13 games, punting 62 times for 45.7 average … The 45.7 average ranks No. 3 in single-season program history, while his 2,834 total punting yards ranks No. 4 … Ranked No. 2 in the SEC in punting average, trailing only Oklahoma’s Grayson Miller by 0.14 yards … Career average of 44.7 on 113 punts … 42 punts downed inside the 20 and 34 have traveled 50-yards or more … Majoring in interdisciplinary studies.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2025 at LSU)

Earned third-team All-SEC honors after averaging 45.7 yards on 62 punts … Played in all 13 games … Served as the holder for all placekicks as well … 45.7 average ranks No. 3 in single-season LSU history, while his 2,834 total yards ranks No. 4 … Finished No. 2 in the SEC in punting average … Had 21 punts of 50-yards or more and 20 punts downed inside the 20-yard line … Had career-long punt of 71 yards against South Carolina … Had other long punts of punts of 68 yards at Oklahoma, 60 vs. Texas A&M and 59 at Alabama … Had at least 1 50-yard punt in all 12 regular-season games … Streak snapped against Houston in Texas Bowl … Averaged 55.0 yards on 4 punts against South Carolina, which ranks No. 5 in single-game program history for punting average … In win over Florida, average 50.4 yards on 7 punts with 4 of his punts downed inside the Florida 15-yard line … Had punts of 54, 58, 57, and 58 yards against the Gators … In win over Western Kentucky, punted 7 times with 5 of his punts downed inside the 20-yard line with 3 being spotted inside the 11.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2024 at Middle Tennessee)

Starting punter for Middle Tennessee in all 12 games as true freshman … Finished rookie season averaging 43.4 yards on 51 punts … Ranked No. 3 in Conference USA in punting average … Had a net punting average of 40.8 yards, which ranked No. 29 nationally … His 43.4 averaged ranked No. 4 nationally among FBS freshmen punters in 2024 … 13 of his punts traveled at least 50 yards with a season-long of 60 against Duke … Averaged 48.8 yards on 5 punts vs. Duke … Had 4 of his 7 punts vs. Memphis downed inside the 20-yard line … Averaged 46.1 yards on 7 punts vs. Kennesaw State … Had 3 of his 4 punts downed inside the 20-yard line against Liberty … Earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.

HIGH SCHOOL

Three-sport letterwinner in football, soccer and basketball at Tullahoma High School in Tennessee … Semifinalist for Tennessee Titans Mr. Football in 2023 … Twice named all-state and all-region … Rated as the nation’s No. 11 punter by Kohl’s Pro Camps … Selected for the Tennessee Coaches Association All-Star Game … Named Tennessee 4A Kicker of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association in 2022 … As a senior, averaged 42.0 yards on 46 punts with 20 downed inside the 20-yard line … As a junior, went 7-of-9 on field goals with a long of 46 yards … Averaged 42 yards a punt and had 90 percent of his kickoffs go for touchbacks … Helped team to 4A state title in 2021.

CAREER HIGHS

Punts: 9 at Oklahoma, 2025

Punting Yards: 401 at Oklahoma, 2025

Average: 50.4 vs. Florida, 2025

Longest Punt: 71 vs. South Carolina, 2025

Punts Inside 20: 5 vs. Western Kentucky, 2025

Punts of 50+ Yards: 4 vs. Florida, 2025

Fair Catches: 4 vs. Western Kentucky, 2025

NEXT: Redshirt sophomore transfer quarterback Landen Clark of Elon.

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