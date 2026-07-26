LSU Football Season Opener Is 41 Days Away, And Here Is Tiger Player Profile No. 4 – RB Harlem Berry

July 26, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, LSU Football News 0
Portrait of an LSU football player in a white jersey with purple and gold stripes, smiling at the camera.
LSU running back Harlem Berry gained 491 yards on 104 carries and started six games as a freshman last season for the Tigers. (LSU photo).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Look for sophomore running back Harlem Berry to challenge junior Caden Durham for the starting job this season.

Berry (5-foot-10, 187 pounds) started the last six games of the 2025 season and rushed for 491 yards and two touchdowns on 104 carries as a true freshman.

Tiger Rag is counting down the final days before LSU and Clemson kick off on Sept. 5 in Tiger Stadium (6:30 p.m., ABC) with 42 player profiles. We started on Saturday, July 25 – 42 days away from kickoff – with the first of 42 player profiles. Today’s profile on Berry is No. 4. The countdown will be from A to W. We started with Richard Anderson on Saturday and will finish during game week of the opener with wide receiver Winnie Watkins.

LSU’s Harlem Berry “Faked” Interest In Other Schools During Recruiting – He Was Always LSU Bound

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: Former five-star prospect from St. Martin’s in Metairie enters second season positioned for a larger role. His acceleration and open-field speed give LSU a home-run threat who can change games.

BIOGRAPHY NOTES:

Talented running back who emerged as LSU’s most productive runner midway through his true freshman season in 2025 .,.. Electric out of the backfield with a twitch that makes defenders miss … Has breakaway speed with ability to outrun defenders … Good at catching the ball out of the backfield as well with 8 receptions for 32 yards … An every down back who made an impact down the stretch once he got accustomed to LSU’s offense and pass protections … Finished second on the team in rushing yards (491) and caries (104) and led the team in yards per rush (4.7) … Started final 6 games of the season, leading LSU in rushing in 4 of those contests …. Named to SEC Academic Honor Roll following freshman season … Majoring in interdisciplinary studies.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2025)
Appeared in 13 games, starting final 6 contests of season … One of the top freshmen running backs in the SEC as a true freshman in 2025 … Rushed for 491 yards and 2 TDs on 104 carries … Averaged 4.7 yards per carry … Caught 8 passes for 32 yards … Ranked third among all freshmen in the SEC in rushing yards … Scored first career TD on a 6-yard run at Ole Miss … Rushed for 55 yards on 11 carries at Vanderbilt which prompted his first career start the following week against Texas A&M … Rushed for 59 yards and a TD on 9 carries against the Aggies … Scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter against Texas A&M that put the Tigers up, 15-14 … Had his highest rushing total in an SEC game against Alabama with 66 yards, including a 37-yard run, on 12 carries … In win over Arkansas, rushed for 52 yards on 11 carries and caught 3 passes for 24 yards … Season-highs for rushing yards (80) and carries (18) in win over Western Kentucky.

HIGH SCHOOL
The nation’s top-rated running back for the Class of 2025 according to all four major recruiting services … A consensus 5-star prospect and the top-rated player in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2025 … Listed with 5-stars from all major recruiting services – On3, ESPN, 247Sports, and Rivals … Prepped at St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Metairie … The On3 composite has him ranked No. 1 nationally at his position, No. 17 overall and the No. 2 player in Louisiana … Ranked as the No. 1 player in Louisiana by On3 and 247Sports and No. 2 by ESPN and Rivals … Capped regular-season of senior campaign with 1,666 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns … As a junior, rushed 158 times for 2,080 yards and 37 touchdowns … Caught 20 passes for 401 yards and 7 TDs … On defense, tallied 36 tackles, including 3 for losses and a sack … He also forced 2 fumbles and returned an interception 62 yards for a score … Entered senior season with 7,285 rushing yards and 114 touchdowns … As a freshman, rushed for 2,036 yards and 27 TDs … Topped the 2,000-yard rushing mark in each of his 4 seasons of high school football … In first round playoff win in 2024, rushed for 312 yards and 6 TDs on 24 carries in a 56-36 victory … In his first two years of high school, he amassed 4,723 all-purpose yards and 67 touchdowns … Named the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Outstanding Male Amateur Athlete of the Year Award following his junior season … Three-time first-team 1A All-State selection (2021, 2022, 2023) … Also a standout in track, winning the 2022 Louisiana 1A state titles in the 100-meter (10.98 seconds) and 200-meter (22.68 seconds) dashes … Finished second in the Louisiana state outdoor track meet in the 200-meters in both 2023 (21.43) and 2024 (21.80) … Selected to participate in the Under Armour All-American Game … Coached by Kevin Dizer.

CAREER HIGHS

Rushing
Attempts: 18 vs. Western Kentucky, 2025
Yards: 80 vs. Western Kentucky, 2025
TDs: 1, 2x (Last: vs. Texas A&M, 2025; First: at Ole Miss, 2025)
Long rush: 37 at Alabama, 2025

Receiving
Receptions: 3 vs. Arkansas, 2025
Yards: 24 vs. Arkansas, 2025
TDs: 0
Long Reception: 13 vs. Arkansas, 2025

NEXT: Junior transfer defensive tackle Malik Blocton, formerly of Auburn.

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