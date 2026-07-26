LSU Football Season Opener Is 41 Days Away, And Here Is Tiger Player Profile No. 4 – RB Harlem Berry

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Look for sophomore running back Harlem Berry to challenge junior Caden Durham for the starting job this season.

Berry (5-foot-10, 187 pounds) started the last six games of the 2025 season and rushed for 491 yards and two touchdowns on 104 carries as a true freshman.

Tiger Rag is counting down the final days before LSU and Clemson kick off on Sept. 5 in Tiger Stadium (6:30 p.m., ABC) with 42 player profiles. We started on Saturday, July 25 – 42 days away from kickoff – with the first of 42 player profiles. Today’s profile on Berry is No. 4. The countdown will be from A to W. We started with Richard Anderson on Saturday and will finish during game week of the opener with wide receiver Winnie Watkins.

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: Former five-star prospect from St. Martin’s in Metairie enters second season positioned for a larger role. His acceleration and open-field speed give LSU a home-run threat who can change games.

BIOGRAPHY NOTES:

Talented running back who emerged as LSU’s most productive runner midway through his true freshman season in 2025 .,.. Electric out of the backfield with a twitch that makes defenders miss … Has breakaway speed with ability to outrun defenders … Good at catching the ball out of the backfield as well with 8 receptions for 32 yards … An every down back who made an impact down the stretch once he got accustomed to LSU’s offense and pass protections … Finished second on the team in rushing yards (491) and caries (104) and led the team in yards per rush (4.7) … Started final 6 games of the season, leading LSU in rushing in 4 of those contests …. Named to SEC Academic Honor Roll following freshman season … Majoring in interdisciplinary studies.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2025)

Appeared in 13 games, starting final 6 contests of season … One of the top freshmen running backs in the SEC as a true freshman in 2025 … Rushed for 491 yards and 2 TDs on 104 carries … Averaged 4.7 yards per carry … Caught 8 passes for 32 yards … Ranked third among all freshmen in the SEC in rushing yards … Scored first career TD on a 6-yard run at Ole Miss … Rushed for 55 yards on 11 carries at Vanderbilt which prompted his first career start the following week against Texas A&M … Rushed for 59 yards and a TD on 9 carries against the Aggies … Scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter against Texas A&M that put the Tigers up, 15-14 … Had his highest rushing total in an SEC game against Alabama with 66 yards, including a 37-yard run, on 12 carries … In win over Arkansas, rushed for 52 yards on 11 carries and caught 3 passes for 24 yards … Season-highs for rushing yards (80) and carries (18) in win over Western Kentucky.

HIGH SCHOOL

The nation’s top-rated running back for the Class of 2025 according to all four major recruiting services … A consensus 5-star prospect and the top-rated player in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2025 … Listed with 5-stars from all major recruiting services – On3, ESPN, 247Sports, and Rivals … Prepped at St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Metairie … The On3 composite has him ranked No. 1 nationally at his position, No. 17 overall and the No. 2 player in Louisiana … Ranked as the No. 1 player in Louisiana by On3 and 247Sports and No. 2 by ESPN and Rivals … Capped regular-season of senior campaign with 1,666 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns … As a junior, rushed 158 times for 2,080 yards and 37 touchdowns … Caught 20 passes for 401 yards and 7 TDs … On defense, tallied 36 tackles, including 3 for losses and a sack … He also forced 2 fumbles and returned an interception 62 yards for a score … Entered senior season with 7,285 rushing yards and 114 touchdowns … As a freshman, rushed for 2,036 yards and 27 TDs … Topped the 2,000-yard rushing mark in each of his 4 seasons of high school football … In first round playoff win in 2024, rushed for 312 yards and 6 TDs on 24 carries in a 56-36 victory … In his first two years of high school, he amassed 4,723 all-purpose yards and 67 touchdowns … Named the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Outstanding Male Amateur Athlete of the Year Award following his junior season … Three-time first-team 1A All-State selection (2021, 2022, 2023) … Also a standout in track, winning the 2022 Louisiana 1A state titles in the 100-meter (10.98 seconds) and 200-meter (22.68 seconds) dashes … Finished second in the Louisiana state outdoor track meet in the 200-meters in both 2023 (21.43) and 2024 (21.80) … Selected to participate in the Under Armour All-American Game … Coached by Kevin Dizer.

CAREER HIGHS

Rushing

Attempts: 18 vs. Western Kentucky, 2025

Yards: 80 vs. Western Kentucky, 2025

TDs: 1, 2x (Last: vs. Texas A&M, 2025; First: at Ole Miss, 2025)

Long rush: 37 at Alabama, 2025

Receiving

Receptions: 3 vs. Arkansas, 2025

Yards: 24 vs. Arkansas, 2025

TDs: 0

Long Reception: 13 vs. Arkansas, 2025

NEXT: Junior transfer defensive tackle Malik Blocton, formerly of Auburn.