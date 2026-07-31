LSU Football Season Opener Is 36 Days Away, And Here Is Player Profile No. 13 – Offensive Tackle Weston Davis

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

There were not many LSU offensive linemen whom new coach Lane Kiffin wanted to keep from the 2025 unit. A total of eight transferred to other schools.

One who considered leaving, but stayed, was Weston Davis, a starter in 10 games at right tackle last season as a redshirt freshman. He showed signs of promise, but also of inconsistency. Davis (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) has the size and the potential to be a dominant tackle. And the No. 13 offensive tackle in the nation from Beaumont United High in Beaumont, Texas, from the 2024 class should benefit greatly from the new coaching staff.

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: A former five-star with ideal measurables whose progress late last season should carry over into 2026.

BIOGRAPHY NOTES: Returning starter at right tackle for the Tigers in 2026 … Enters third season with the program … Joins center Braelin Moore as the only returning starters on the offensive line for the Tigers heading into 2026 … Opening day starter at right tackle in 2025 and went on to be in the starting lineup for 10 games … Had big shoes to fill in 2025, taking over for NFL draft pick Emery Jones at right tackle … Performed well for the Tigers, appearing in 699 snaps as a redshirt freshman … Heads into sophomore season having appeared in 16 game with 10 starts … Has played a total of 719 offensive snaps with all but 4 coming at right tackle … Redshirted as a true freshman after appearing in 4 games, playing a total of 20 offensive snaps … Joined the program as one of the nation’s top offensive line prospects in the Class of 2024 … Didn’t start playing football until his sophomore season of high school … Standout on the basketball court during his prep career … Earned SEC Academic Honor Roll status in 2025 … Majoring in interdisciplinary studies.

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN SEASON (2025)

Played in 12 games, starting 10 times at right guard … Made first career start in season-opening road win over Top 10 Clemson … Played a total of 699 offensive snaps, including 424 passing opportunities … Gave up 4 sacks … Didn’t allow a sack over final 5 games of the season – a stretch of 152 passing opportunities … Played season-high 82 snaps in home-opener against Louisiana Tech … Played every offensive snap in 5 games (75 at Clemson, 55 vs. Florida, 53 at Vanderbilt, 67 vs. Texas A&M, and 57 at Oklahoma) … Missed the Ole Miss game due to an injury suffered in pregame warmups … Didn’t’ start against Arkansas and Western Kentucky, but returned to starting lineup for Texas Bowl … Played 53 snaps vs. Houston in the Texas Bowl …

FRESHMAN SEASON (2024)

Appeared in 4 games, all in a backup role … Redshirted … Action came against Nicholls, South Alabama, Arkansas, and Baylor … Played a total of 20 offensive snaps with a career-high 11 coming in the win over South Alabama … Played 4 snaps in win over Arkansas and closed the year with 2 snaps in Texas Bowl win over Baylor.

HIGH SCHOOL

Two-sport standout at Beaumont (Texas) United and one of the nation’s top offensive line prospects … Ranked with 5-stars from On3 and 4-stars by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … Listed as a 4-star and No. 64 nationally in the On3 composite … In the On3 composite, ranked as the nation’s No. 5 offensive tackle prospect and No. 11 overall in Texas … Ranked as high as No. 3 nationally at his position by On3 and as the No. 5 player overall in Texas … Named First-Team Beaumont Enterprise Super Gold as a junior in 2022 … Team averaged 4.1 yards per carry in 2023 … Also a standout basketball player for one of the top prep programs in Texas … Still relatively new to football as he didn’t start playing until his sophomore season of high school.

NEXT: Safety Faheem Delane

PREVIOUS BIOS:

Defensive Tackle Richard Anderson

Offensive Guard Aliou Bah

Safety Ty Benefield

Running Back Harlem Berry

Defensive Tackle Malik Blocton

Offensive Guard Bo Bordelon

Wide Receiver Jayce Brown

Defensive End Lamar Brown

Wide Receiver Tre Brown III

Punter Grant Chadwick

Quarterback Landen Clark

Safety Tamarcus Cooley