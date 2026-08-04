LSU Football Season Opener Is 32 Days Away, And Here Is Player Profile No. 21 – Running Back Dilin Jones

If you can’t beat ’em, add one from ’em.

Why not sign a power running back from the most powerful conference in the land – the Big Ten, winners of the last three national championships and none by the same school – Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana?

Redshirt sophomore Dilin Jones (5-foot-11, 211 pounds) is the muscle, inside back the Tigers need to add to explosive but smallish backs Caden Durham (5-9, 200) and Harlem Berry (5-10, 187). Jones gained 300 yards on 76 carries in seven starts for Wisconsin last season before a turf toe injury suffered against Ohio State ended his season.

LSU FOOTBALL ROSTER

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: Lead back for Wisconsin last year before injury. His size, patience behind blocking and footwork make him a go-to, physical option between the tackles.

BIOGRAPHICAL NOTES

Jones joins the LSU program after 2 years at Wisconsin … Starting running back for the Badgers for the first 7 games of 2025 before an injury (turf toe) cut his season short … Hurt against Ohio State … In 10 games over 2 years at Wisconsin, rushed for 388 yards and 2 TDs on 88 carries … In 7 starts in 2025, rushed for 300 yards and 2 TDs on 76 carries … One of the most sought-after running backs in the Class of 2024 as he was rated with 4-stars and ranked as the nation’s No. 12 overall running back on the Rivals composite … Played high school football at Our Lady of Good Counsel and faced Catholic High in Sept. 2, 2022 rushing for 142 yards and 2 TDs in the 38-35 win over the Bears in Baton Rouge.

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN SEASON (2025 at Wisconsin)

Started first 7 games of season at running back for the Badgers … Suffered season-ending turf toe injury against Ohio State in week 7 and missed the remainder of the year … Rushed 76 times for 300 yards and 2 TDs … Caught 9 passes for 21 yards … Opened season – in first career start – with 14 carries for 73 yards against Miami (Ohio) … Scored first career TD on a 1-yard run in week 2 in win over Middle Tennessee … Had 63 yards and a TD on 17 carries against Michigan … Rushed 5 times for 25 yards at Alabama … Added 69 yards on 16 carries against Iowa.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2024 at Wisconsin)

Appeared in 3 games in a backup role … Saw action against South Dakota, Purdue and Rutgers … Rushed 16 times for 88 yards … Best outing came against Purdue with 7 carries for 65 yards, including a 47-yard run … In collegiate debut, had 14 yards on 4 carries vs. South Dakota.

HIGH SCHOOL

Rated as a consensus 4-star prospect for the Class of 2024 … Listed by ESPN.com as the nation’s No. 6 overall running back prospect … Rushed for over 2,100 yards and 32 TDs in final 2 seasons at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Maryland … Twice named Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year … MaxPreps second-team Junior All-America Team in 2022 … Also ran track and wrestled in high school … Coached by Andrew Stefanelli.

CAREER HIGHS

Rushing

Attempts: 17 at Michigan, 2025

Yards: 73 vs. Miami (Ohio), 2025

TDs: 1, Twice (Last: at Michigan, 2025; First: vs. Middle Tennessee, 2025)

Long rush: 47 vs. Purdue, 2024

Receiving

Receptions: 3 vs. Miami (Ohio), 2025

Yards: 8, Twice (Last: at Alabama, 2025; First: vs. Miami (Ohio), 2025)

Long Reception: 6 at Michigan, 2025

NEXT: Linebacker Davhon Keys

PREVIOUS BIOS: The

Defensive Tackle Richard Anderson

Offensive Guard Aliou Bah

Safety Ty Benefield

Running Back Harlem Berry

Defensive Tackle Malik Blocton

Offensive Guard Bo Bordelon

Wide Receiver Jayce Brown

Defensive End Lamar Brown

Wide Receiver Tre Brown III

Punter Grant Chadwick

Quarterback Landen Clark

Safety Tamarcus Cooley

Right Tackle Weston Davis

Safety Faheem Delane

Linebacker TJ Dottery

Running Back Caden Durham

Defensive Tackle Deuce Geralds

Tight End Trey’Dez Green

Offensive Lineman Devin Harper

Wide Receiver Jackson Harris