LSU Football Season Is 6 Saturdays Away, And Here Is Player Profile No. 15 – Linebacker TJ Dottery

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The fear from a panic-stricken, overreacting, paranoid Ole Miss Nation was that Lane Kiffin was going to take half the roster from his old job as the Rebels’ head coach as he took over at LSU last December.

LSU 2026 FOOTBALL ROSTER

He may have tried for a lot more, but in the end Kiffin “poached” only four players from Ole Miss, which was significantly less than several other coaches who have left programs for new jobs in the no sit-out portal era that began in 2021. And Kiffin only got two players in the top 10 at their positions in the portal rankings – No. 1 edge Princewill Umanmielen and No. 6 interior offensive guard Devin Harper, who will enter August practices on Wednesday as a backup.

Ole Miss transfer Winnie Watkins, meanwhile, was ranked as the No. 39 wide receiver.

But look for three of the four to start, if not all four should Harper make a move over the next few weeks.

Coming in as the No. 13 linebacker in the portal is projected starter TJ Dottery, a fifth-year senior who started 27 games the last two seasons at Ole Miss. Dottery (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) has made 174 tackles the last two seasons and is poised for another breakout season.

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: An experienced leader who led the Southeastern Conference in tackles in 2025 with 98. A natural off-ball linebacker who is at his best against the run.

BIOGRAPHY NOTES: The Veteran linebacker who joins the Tigers after starting 27 games at Ole Miss over the past 2 seasons … Led the SEC in tackles in 2025 with 98 … Key defensive component that helped the Rebels to the best season in school history with a 13-2 record and reaching the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs … One of 4 Ole Miss players to join the Tigers in 2026 through the transfer portal – others are OL Devin Harper, Edge Princewill Umanmielen, and WR Winston Watkins … Originally signed with Clemson out of high school and played his freshman season with the Tigers … Transferred to Ole Miss following the 2022 season … Enters final season of college football with 177 career tackles to go with 10.0 tackles for losses and 3.5 sacks … Started 12 games at Ole Miss in 2024 and the Rebels defense set the school mark and led the nation in sacks (52) and tackles for loss (120) … Ole Miss went 22-5 with him in the starting lineup.

JUNIOR SEASON (2025 at Ole Miss)

Started all 15 games at linebacker helping Ole Miss to the best season in school history … Rebels posted a 13-2 mark and advanced to the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs … Led the SEC in total tackles with 98 … Added 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks … Forced 2 fumbles … Had season-high 11 tackles, including a sack for a 12-yard loss, against Miami in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs … Recorded 9 tackles in season-opener against Georgia State, at Georgia and at Mississippi State … Forced fumbles came against Arkansas and Tulane in the first round of the College Football Playoffs … Added 6 tackles in playoff win over Green Wave.

SOPHOMORE SEASON (2024 at Ole Miss)

Started 12 games at linebacker, helping anchor one of the nation’s best run defenses … Ole Miss finished the year ranked No. 1 in the SEC and No. 2 in the FBS in rushing yards allowed (80.5) … Key contributor on Ole Miss defense that set school records for sacks (52) and tackles for loss (120) – which both led the nation … Finished second on team in tackles with 76 with double-digit tackles in 4 games … Added 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery … Career-best 13 tackles at South Carolina … Named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week for performance in win over Arkansas after tallying 5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack fumble that resulted in a touchdown … Other double-digit tackle games came against Kentucky (10), Oklahoma (10), and Georgia (10) … Sacks came against Arkansas and South Carolina …

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN SEASON (2023 at Ole Miss)

Sat out the regular-season due to NCAA transfer rules at the time … Gained eligibility for the post-season and made his Ole Miss debut against Penn State in the Peach Bowl … Had 2 tackles and a quarterback hurry in 38-25 win over the Nittany Lions … Played 46 snaps in the Peach Bowl win.

FRESHMAN SEASON (2022 at Clemson)

Appeared in 4 games as a true freshman at Clemson in 2022 … Played a total of 16 defensive snaps, tallying 2 tackles … Made collegiate debut on special teams against Furman … Had tackles against North Carolina and against No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl … Redshirted.

HIGH SCHOOL

Rated a consensus 4-star prep recruit … Ranked by Rivals.com as the nation’s No. 147 overall player, as the country’s 10th-best linebacker and as the No. 7-ranked prospect in the state of Alabama … Rated the nation’s 10th-best linebacker and the 14th-best overall player in the state of Alabama by ESPN … Was a 3-time all-state selection at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School … Was 3-time All-Metro and All-Capital City Conference (CCC) honoree … Earned CCC Defensive Player of the Year accolades as a senior … Named the 2021 Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A Lineman of the Year … Tabbed “Super All-State” in 2022, which presented to the top 12 players in the state … Credited with 381 tackles (59 for loss), 10.5 sacks, 7 interceptions, 7 pass breakups and 7 touchdowns in his prep career … Participated in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic … Led a Montgomery Catholic defense that gave up just 43 points in 14 games and reached the state semifinals in 2021 … Also lettered in basketball, helping his team to a state title game appearance in 2021 … Coached by Kirk Johnson.

CAREER HIGHS

Tackles: 13 at South Carolina, 2024

Tackles for loss: 2.0, 2x (Last: vs. The Citadel, 2025; First: at South Carolina, 2024)

Sacks: 1.0, 3x (Last: vs. Miami, 2025 CFP Semifinals; First: at South Carolina, 2024)

Quarterback Hurries: 3 vs. Kentucky, 2024

NEXT: Running back Caden Durham

PREVIOUS BIOS

Defensive Tackle Richard Anderson

Offensive Guard Aliou Bah

Safety Ty Benefield

Running Back Harlem Berry

Defensive Tackle Malik Blocton

Offensive Guard Bo Bordelon

Wide Receiver Jayce Brown

Defensive End Lamar Brown

Wide Receiver Tre Brown III

Punter Grant Chadwick

Quarterback Landen Clark

Safety Tamarcus Cooley

Right Tackle Weston Davis

Safety Faheem Delane