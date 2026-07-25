LSU Football Season Is 42 Nights Away, So Get Ready With 42 Player Profiles Between Now And Game Week

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Exactly 42 nights from right now as of this writing on Saturday night, July 25, and LSU will be hosting Clemson in Tiger Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

The Lane Kiffin era is exactly six Saturday evenings away from its dawning.

It is one of the most hotly anticipated LSU football seasons since the summer of 1959 after the Tigers’ first national championship in the 11-0 season of 1958 with running back Billy Cannon. The ’59 season was the first in LSU history in which the Tigers entered the season at No. 1 in the Associated Press poll and with Cannon and much of the national championship roster back.

And that LSU team also opened the season on national television, playing Rice on NBC in an afternoon game – the first nationally televised game in Tiger Stadium ever. And the Tigers won, 26-3, and would remain No. 1 and undefeated until a 14-13 loss at No. 13 Tennessee on Nov. 7.

The 2026 Tigers boast the No. 1-ranked transfer portal class and are ranked No. 10 at the moment by ESPN’s preseason poll with the A.P. poll not coming out until next month. And LSU will also play at No. 25 Tennessee on Nov. 21.

Tiger Rag will be counting down the 42 days and nights before kickoff with profiles of 42 selected Tigers from A to W in the alphabet – defensive tackle Richard Anderson to wide receiver Winnie Watkins.

We start with Anderson (6-foot-3, 339 pounds), a true freshman from Edna Karr High in New Orleans. He was one of two five-star signees in LSU’s class of 2026 as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation, No. 8 overall prospect and No. 2 player in the state, according to 247sports.com.

Kiffin paid special attention to Anderson’s recruitment almost immediately after being introduced as LSU’s coach on Monday, Dec. 1 – the day after leaving Ole Miss’ head coaching job following the Rebels’ regular season ended with a clinching of the program’s first College Football Playoffs. Kiffin met with Anderson, his representatives, LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker, newly hired LSU general manager Billy Glasscock, formerly of Ole Miss, and running backs coach/interim head coach Frank Wilson, who had recruited Anderson, on that Tuesday night, which was the eve of national signing day.

Anderson had been telling people he was going to postpone his signing until later, but Kiffin wanted him locked in then and got him. He is expected to play a lot in 2026 at defensive tackle, if not start at some point in the season.

TIGER RAG SCOUTING REPORT: A massive five-star freshman and top prospect. Has the frame and power to clog the middle of the front with surprising agility and will likely be featured early.

Here is some biographical information on Anderson from LSU:

The nation’s No. 1 defensive line prospect for the Class of 2026 … Prepped at Edna Karr High School in New Orleans … Rated No. 1 at his position, No. 2 overall in Louisiana and No. 24 overall nationally in the Rivals composite … Also listed as the No. 1 defensive line prospect by 247Sports … Named the Class 5A Outstanding Defensive Player as well as first-team All-State in 2025 … As a senior, had 53 tackles, 10 sacks, 22 QB hurries, recovered 2 fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown … Earned 5A All-State honors as a junior after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 18 QB hurries … Added a pair of interceptions and scored a touchdown as a junior … Helped Edna Karr to back-to-back 14-0 seasons culminated with the Division I Select state title in both 2024 and 2025 … Karr won the 2025 state title with a 49-14 win over St. Augustine … In 2024, helped lead Edna Karr to a 14-0 mark and the Division I Select state title with a 53-8 win over Alexandria in the championship game … In 2024 state title game, had 7 tackles, six going for losses, including a sack … He also recorded a tackle in the endzone for a safety … Played on Edna Karr team that won 28 consecutive games to cap his career … Coached at Edna Karr by Brice Brown.

NEXT: Fifth-year senior transfer offensive guard Aliou Bah, formerly of Maryland.