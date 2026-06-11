LSU Football Scheduled For Early Day Vs. Mississippi State In Tiger Stadium And Noon At Auburn

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin and his Tigers will open the 2026 season in prime time on Sept. 5 in Tiger Stadium against Clemson (7:30 p.m., ABC) and play at Kiffin’s old school, Ole Miss, at night again on Sept. 19 (7:30 p.m., ABC).

But there will be some day duty early on for LSU, which historically sees the night time as the right time for football.

The Tigers have the “early” designation, which is a kickoff between 11 a.m. and noon on the SEC Network, for their Oct. 17 game in Tiger Stadium against Mississippi State, the Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday to complete its schedule times and options for the season.

And LSU plays at Auburn on Oct. 24 for the first time since 2022 with a noon start on ABC or ESPN.

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LSU’s Nov. 7 home game against Alabama, which has been at night most of the time in recent decades in Tiger Stadium, has a “Flex” designation, which means it could start between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. or between 5 and 7 p.m.

Texas’ first visit to Tiger Stadium since a 20-7 loss on Sept. 19, 1953, will be on Nov. 14 with a Flex kickoff time. LSU’s first game at Tennessee since 2017 will be on Nov. 21 with another Flex kickoff. The Tigers’ regular season finale at Arkansas on Nov. 28 will be an early game between 11 a.m. and noon.

LSU’s home game against Texas A&M on Sept. 26 is another Flex kickoff.

The SEC gave LSU a home night game on Oct. 10 against Kentucky. The kickoff will be between 5 and 7 p.m.

LSU has an open date on Halloween.

Other LSU kickoffs are:

Sept. 12 … Louisiana Tech … 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Oct. 3 … McNeese State … 7:45 p.m., SEC Network