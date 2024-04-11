LSU football safeties coach Jake Olsen Mic’d Up

Former LSU Football analyst Jake Olsen is back on staff with the Tigers in an elevated role as Safeties Coach. Olsen brings SEC coaching experience to the practice field and leans on his education background to teach his players in the film room.

