LSU Football: Revamped O-Line Has Been A Bright Spot Amid Offensive Woes So Far

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU’s defense has continued to dominate the offense throughout spring drills with big plays in the secondary, particularly, as the Tigers’ backup quarterbacks have a ways to go with starter Sam Leavitt out with his foot injury.

But coach Lane Kiffin likes what he sees from the offensive line.

“That was discouraging in the moment Saturday offensively,” Kiffin said Tuesday after more scrimmaging, including 7-on-7 and short yardage. “The way that we played – the lack of explosive plays and the lack plays made in competitive situations.”

Like Mentor, Like Pupil … LSU coach Lane Kiffin looking at players at new positions, like Nick Saban before him.https://t.co/dRJndndcsN — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 14, 2026

And it continued for the most part Tuesday.

“That’s not where I would expect to be, but I also have extremely high expectations,” he said. “Nobody has higher expectations for us and the program than myself.”

LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who followed Kiffin from Ole Miss after last season, has tried to reassure Kiffin that much of the offense’s issues has to do with Leavitt being out following Lisfranc surgery last November and a follow-up procedure last Monday. Redshirt freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet has been running at No. 1 in Leavitt’s absence ahead of junior transfer Landen Clark. Each have had their moments, but neither have been consistently good.

“Charlie reminds me that we made the decision to sign Sam (while injured), and that this was going to be part of it,” Kiffin said. “That I wasn’t going to feel as good in the spring because he wasn’t going to be available. But there’s a lot of work to do there. Doesn’t happen over night. I told them, you can’t think just because we signed the No. 1 portal class, that you’re going to the national championship. It doesn’t work that way. It didn’t work that way last year (at LSU). When you change the whole culture of a program, it takes some time. We don’t play a game, luckily, today.”

Longstreet has played better than Clark over the last two scrimmages on Saturday and Tuesday.

“He had a really poor decision Saturday and one today,” Kiffin said of Longstreet. “But he has played today and Saturday for a long portion of time within the scrimmages and practices really well. And he’s playing his best by far from the practices since we’ve been here. So, that’s been obviously really good to see.”

Longstreet ran the first team during 7-on-7 drills and completed 8 of 10 passes with a touchdown to wide receivers Jayce Brown and Roman Mothershed. Clark hit 9 of 12 passes with a dropped interception by linebacker Zach Weeks.

“And he’s made a lot of plays in competitive situations that are off-rhythm plays, which is to me a huge part of quarterback,” Kiffin said of Longstreet. “Because the plays don’t always go as they’re designed to go. And can the guy move around and make people miss and make off-rhythm plays? Can they make those plays in critical situations is huge at that position.”

Kiffin really likes how the defense has played.

“On the other side of things, I would say our defense is doing a great job,” he said. “Some of those pieces have returned and coaches familiarity with each other.”

Senior linebacker Whit Weeks, meanwhile, returned to practice in full pads after missing much of spring because of an ankle injury from last season.

When asked about his offensive line, though, Kiffin changed gears.

“I think offensively that position has probably developed the best,” he said. “Through a couple weeks, they’ve played well together, and in my opinion has dramatically improved from when we got here. So, that’s probably been one bright spot. The offensive line has come along really well.”

No. 1 portal offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, a junior from Colorado, has continued to play as advertised at left tackle with senior transfer fifth-year senior transfer Aliou Bah of Maryland holding down right guard next to returning sophomore Weston Davis. Returning fifth-year senior Braelin Moore has remained solid at center.

RETURNING FIFTH-YEAR SENIOR BO BORDELON IS THE TALK OF SPRING DRILLS

It was clear on Tuesday that fifth-year senior tackle/guard Bo Bordelon was dominating opposing interior lineman as he continues to be one of the more interesting developments of spring drills at left guard. A career backup, Bordelon of Newman High in New Orleans recently displaced highly ranked sophomore transfer Devin Harper at left guard. Harper was the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 portal and No. 79 prospect overall when he signed with LSU from Ole Miss.

“He’s just done a really good job,” Kiffin said of Bordelon. “We moved him into guard and had a competition going there, and as of Saturday, he won it, even though obviously we’re not playing a game. But we don’t just make a depth chart, and you stay there. I think a lot of people do that. If you get outplayed, we move the depth chart, you know, daily. And he’s been doing a great job and deserved the right to go in there and start and did a good job. He plays tackle and guard.”

ILLINOIS TRANSFER RUNNING BACK DILIN JONES MAKING NOISE

Meanwhile, tailbacks Caden Durham and Harlem Berry are getting pushed by sophomore transfer Dilin Jones of Wisconsin as Jones has a size advantage at 5-foot-11 and 211 with Durham at 5-9, 200 and Berry at 5-10, 187. Jones, who was only the No. 936 player in the portal and No. 74 running back by 247sports, has been running the ball a lot and staying in to block in passing situations.

“He looks really good,” Kiffin said. “Has come in and been good in protection, been good in his vision, his feet, running the ball, and has been really a bright spot offensively, where we’ve struggled to find those. But for a guy who wasn’t a headliner, he’s played like it. And that’s really critical, because that spot is extremely critical to have somebody, or a number of people, makes the significant plays when everybody’s not blocked up. And he’s done that in the situations we’ve been in.”

LSU cornerback Aidan Anding was just showing a strong hand.https://t.co/Ea269RQc0v — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 14, 2026

CORNERBACK AIDAN ANDING OUT FOR THE YEAR

Kiffin confirmed the previously reported Achilles injury to sophomore cornerback Aidan Anding in Saturday’s scrimmage at Tiger Stadium after his second interception.

“Difficult injury,” Kiffin said. “Achilles and out for the season. And he was playing great. He was actually one of the two players of the game defensively Saturday, so really unfortunate for him. And it’s the second season-ending injury.”

LSU lost junior defensive end Gabriel Reliford for the 2026 season as well to a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury early in spring drills.

“Both injuries had nothing to do with scrimmage-type of plays, contact plays,” Kiffin said. “Both are just freak injuries, which a lot of times is where they come from. It’s not from the actual tackling.”