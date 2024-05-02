LSU football reportedly interested in Wake Forest transfer cornerback

LSU football’s focus is on adding defensive tackle depth in the transfer portal, but Brian Kelly and his staff might be looking at adding a player to their defensive backfired as well.

LSU has reportedly contacted Wake Forest transfer cornerback DaShawn Jones. Jones is a redshirt sophomore who has played in 22 games for the Demon Deacons.

He was a starter last season and tallied 37 tackles while leading the team with three interceptions. He first became a starter during the 2022 season after redshirting in 2021.

LSU corner Zy Alexander is currently recovering from an injury and is expected to start alongside Ashton Stamps. Javien Toviano and PJ Woodland also took starting reps during the spring with Alexander still out.

LSU will face stiff competition for him though. Jones will reportedly pay a visit to Alabama this weekend and has a number of elite programs interested in him.