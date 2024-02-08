LSU Football Report: Tigers QB Room for 2024 Appears Complete, Brian Kelly Finalizes Coaching Staff, Final Roster Not Yet a Finished Product

Even though National Signing Day is over, Brian Kelly and the LSU football team are still making roster moves as well as coaching changes.

LSU added 6-foot-3 preferred walk-on quarterback Knox Dyson on Wednesday. Dyson, an Oklahoma native, threw for over 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns his senior season. He’ll join Garrett Nussmeier, Rickie Collins, Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann and 3-star singing Colin Hurley in the LSU quarterback room with new offensive play-caller Joe Sloan.

Kelly also hinted that there are likely to be some position changes coming for LSU as the Tigers look to continue to add to their defensive depth, particularly at defensive tackle. When asked if he would consider moving players along the defensive line to the inside Kelly had a simple reply: “Yep.”

Kelly also said some players may switch from the offensive side of the ball to the defensive side to help with depth and competition.

“We’ve looked at a couple guys that we’re going to probably move,” Kelly said. “I don’t want to announce them right now. We’re certainly going to move a couple guys over to the defensive side of the ball to create a more competitive situation for us. Especially when we’re talking about the o-line going against the defensive line. So, we want to create that. I think you’ll be prepared to see some movement there. I’d like to get these guys a little bit more time moving around. Yes, you can expect some movement there.”

On the coaching side, John Jancek is no longer on Kelly’s staff. Jancek had initially remained on the staff when Kelly fired four defensive coaches in January, but it was unclear what his role would be with the team.

John Jancek

Jancek was formerly a defensive coordinator at both Georgia and Tennessee before joining Kelly’s staff in 2022 as a defensive analyst. He then moved to be the outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator before changing to defensive line coach when Jimmy Lindsey stepped away from the team. Jancek had one year remaining on his contract.

John McDonnell

John McDonnell and Terry Malone are also no longer with the team. They both served as offensive analysts during Kelly’s first two seasons at LSU. Malone joined LSU after spending three years at Bowling Green as the offensive coordinator. He also won a Super Bowl with the Saints as a member of their coaching staff.

Terry Malone

McDonell had spent the previous four years coaching in the Canadian Football League before joining LSU.