LSU Football Report: Lane Kiffin Hires North Carolina State’s Austin Shelton to Player Personnel Staff

LSU head football coach Lane Kiffin is still making staff moves.

On Monday evening, Louisianasports.net reported that Kiffin is hiring Austin Shelton to the Tigers’ player personnel staff.

Shelton served as the Director of Player Personnel at NC State the last two years. Shelton worked with new LSU GM Billy Glasscock at Texas before he was the Director of Player Personnel in Raleigh. The two also worked together at NC State from 2020-2022.

Before he was on the staff at NC State and Texas, Shelton spent time working at Old Dominion, Purdue and Tennessee.

Kiffin is also bringing in Senior Director of Player Personnel, Mike Williams, who was at Ole Miss with Kiffin.

Jeff Martin previously served the Tigers as the Executive Director of Player Personnel after rejoining the staff in July. Martin spent time with the Tigers from 2002-2021 before leaving for a job at Southern California.

Jai Choudhary, who assisted Martin in the Player Personnel department, served as the Associate Director of Player Personnel this season. New Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding announced he was hiring Choudhary to his new staff.