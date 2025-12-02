LSU Football Report: Kiffin Hiring Ole Miss Offensive Analyst To Coach Quarterbacks At LSU, Multiple Reports Say

LSU is hiring Ole Miss offensive analyst Dane Stevens as its new quarterbacks coach, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Stevens spent this season as a passing game specialist with the Rebels. He worked under Kiffin from 2022-23 as a senior analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach, helping develop future first-round pick Jaxson Dart. He then spent a year as offensive coordinator at West Georgia before returning to Ole Miss.

CBS Sports first reported the news.

LSU must find a new starting quarterback to replace senior Garrett Nussmeier, who has no remaining eligibility. Sophomore Michael Van Buren, who started the final three games, has expressed his intention to return. Redshirt freshman Colin Hurley was absent from the team during the last month of the regular season.

The Tigers have no quarterback commitments in the 2026 recruiting class as the early signing period begins Wednesday. The program is expected to pursue transfer portal options.

LSU is also bringing defensive analyst Lou Spanos and analyst Donnie Both from Ole Miss, according to LouisianaSports.net. Spanos has worked at Ole Miss for three seasons after serving as defensive coordinator at UCLA and UConn, where he was interim head coach in 2021.

Ole Miss senior executive director of recruiting Dwike Wilson is following Kiffin to LSU, FootballScoop reports, as Kiffin reshapes the staff under general manager Billy Glasscock.

Kiffin has already hired several Ole Miss coaches, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox, receivers coach George McDonald, and strength coach Nick Savage.