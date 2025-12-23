LSU Football Report: Another Young Offensive Lineman Says He Will Enter Transfer Portal

In a Tuesday social media post, LSU redshirt freshman Coen Echols announced he will enter the transfer portal, becoming the second Tiger offensive lineman to do so this season.

The Katy, Texas native stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 315 pounds. After seeing action in five games during 2024, Echols expanded his role this season, appearing in all 12 contests and earning seven starts. While primarily stationed at left guard, he demonstrated versatility by playing both guard positions in the Southeastern Louisiana matchup.

Recruited as the nation’s 14th-ranked interior offensive lineman, Echols arrived at LSU as a consensus four-star prospect.

He follows teammate Carius Curne in exploring transfer opportunities.