LSU Football Recruiting: Will Lane Kiffin Still Be Coaching The Tigers In 2030 For Potential DL Broderick Sanders III?

July 2, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Football News 0
Red-uniform football player is tackled by a white-uniform defender on a turf field midair during a game, with the ball carrier clutching the ball.]","A red team ball carrier is brought down by a white team defender as they collide on the sideline turf.
John Curtis Christian School defensive lineman Broderick Sanders III played in three varsity games as an 8th grader last season. (Social media photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

If Lane Kiffin is still the coach by the time John Curtis Christian School defensive lineman Broderick Sanders III lines up for LSU, should he decide to go there, Kiffin will be in his fifth season with the Tigers and 56 years old.

It will be the 2030 season, and how many national championships will Kiffin have won by then? One, two, three? And how long will the Tigers have him before he becomes the Dallas Cowboys coach, if he isn’t already that by 2030. Or has he not won a title yet? Did he win one in 2026 or make the College Football Playoffs?

Sanders (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) would be a true freshman in 2030 as he just finished the 8th grade last spring and was offered a scholarship by LSU at its Elite Camp on June 11.

“My mentality was as soon as I stepped on the field, I was going to kill everybody and use every weapon and do the best I can,” Sanders said this week on FOX 8/WVUE TV to Garland Gillen.

“And I got the offer,” said Sanders, who played three games as an 8th grader last fall on the Curtis varsity team.

He has also been offered by Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

LSU Football: Coach O Is Coming Back To LSU As Special Assistant To Defense And Recruiting

LSU special assistant for defense and recruiting Ed Orgeron worked Sanders out at the camp.

“We did the exploding of the hips on the ground,” Sanders said. “And then we did the dipping – a lot of defensive end drills. He was showing me the whole process.”

Sanders plans on not letting the early attention from major programs go to his head.

“I’m going to stay humble,” he said. “I’m a very humble person. I know all this could end in a snap. I just keep my head down and keep working.”

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