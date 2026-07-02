LSU Football Recruiting: Will Lane Kiffin Still Be Coaching The Tigers In 2030 For Potential DL Broderick Sanders III?

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

If Lane Kiffin is still the coach by the time John Curtis Christian School defensive lineman Broderick Sanders III lines up for LSU, should he decide to go there, Kiffin will be in his fifth season with the Tigers and 56 years old.

It will be the 2030 season, and how many national championships will Kiffin have won by then? One, two, three? And how long will the Tigers have him before he becomes the Dallas Cowboys coach, if he isn’t already that by 2030. Or has he not won a title yet? Did he win one in 2026 or make the College Football Playoffs?

LSU comes up commitment empty today, but it is still likely to get safety Jayden Anding from Ruston and is in the mix for a pair of significant flips.https://t.co/ACCAv1W8oX — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 1, 2026

Sanders (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) would be a true freshman in 2030 as he just finished the 8th grade last spring and was offered a scholarship by LSU at its Elite Camp on June 11.

“My mentality was as soon as I stepped on the field, I was going to kill everybody and use every weapon and do the best I can,” Sanders said this week on FOX 8/WVUE TV to Garland Gillen.

Thanks for stopping by and interviewing me.🙏🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/r6xpChk2JV — Broderick Sanders III (@Broderick_S2030) July 1, 2026

“And I got the offer,” said Sanders, who played three games as an 8th grader last fall on the Curtis varsity team.

He has also been offered by Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

LSU special assistant for defense and recruiting Ed Orgeron worked Sanders out at the camp.

“We did the exploding of the hips on the ground,” Sanders said. “And then we did the dipping – a lot of defensive end drills. He was showing me the whole process.”

Sanders plans on not letting the early attention from major programs go to his head.

“I’m going to stay humble,” he said. “I’m a very humble person. I know all this could end in a snap. I just keep my head down and keep working.”