LSU Football Recruiting Update: Tigers Win Commitment of Defensive Lineman Battle

LSU football gained another valuable recruit for its 2025 class.
Dilan Battle, a three-star defensive line player from Arlington, Texas, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday through his X page. Choosing LSU over offers from top schools like Alabama, TCU, Missouri, Miami, Oregon, and Penn State, Battle will join four-star edge rushers Damien Shanklin and LaJesse Harrold, as well as three-star players Brandon Brown and Zion Williams (from Lufkin, Texas) on the Tigers’ defense.
At 6-3 and 300 pounds, Battle brings size and strength to a much-needed position for LSU. With multiple starters leaving after this season, head coach Brian Kelly has made it a priority to bolster the defensive line in recruiting this cycle. Bo Davis, LSU’s new defensive line coach who previously coached at the University of Texas, was instrumental in building a relationship with Battle and ultimately securing his commitment.
Currently ranked third overall in the 2025 class behind Ohio State and Alabama, LSU now has 22 total committed players.
LSU football 2025 recruiting class
QB Bryce Underwood / 6-3, 205 / Belleville High School / Belleville, Michigan / No. 1 ranked nationally
CB D.J. Pickett / 6-4, 180 / Zephyrhills High School / Zephyrhills, Florida / No. 9 ranked nationally
WR Derek Meadows / 6-5, 200 / Bishop Gorman High School / Las Vegas / No. 32 ranked nationally
RB Harlem Berry / 5-11, 175 / St. Martin’s Episcopal School / Metairie / No. 44 ranked nationally
DE Damien Shanklin / 6-4, 230 / Warren Central High School / Indianapolis / No. 48 nationally
DE LaJesse Harrold / 6-5, 215 / Robinson High School / Tampa, Florida / No. 73 nationally
OL Devin Harper / 6-5, 300 / Calvary Baptist Academy / Shreveport / No. 104 ranked nationally
LB Charles Ross / 6-1, 195 / North Shore High School / Houston / No. 105 ranked nationally
RB JT Lindsey / 5-11, 185 / Alexandria High School / Alexandria / No. 151 nationally
WR TaRon Francis / 6-2, 200 / Edna Karr High School / New Orleans / No. 151 nationally
OT Carius Curne / 6-4, 301 / Marion High School / Marion, Arkansas / No. 197 nationally
OT Tyler Miller / 6-5, 315 / Laurel High School / Laurel, Mississippi / No. 225 ranked nationally
S C.J. Jimcoily / 6-3, 205 / Lipscomb Academy / Nashville / No. 348 ranked nationally
LB Keylan Moses / 6-2, 210 / University Lab / Baton Rouge / N/A nationally
TE John David LaFleur / 6-6, 220 / Sulphur High School / Sulphur / N/A nationally
S Jhase Thomas / 6-1, 183 / Destrahan High School / Destrahan / N/A nationally
WR Phillip Wright / 5-11, 175 / Destrahan High School / Destrahan / N/A nationally
OT Brett Bordelon / 6-4, 260 / Isidore Newman School / New Orleans / N/A nationally
DL Brandon Brown / 6-2, 286 / Eau Gallie High School / Melbourne, Florida / N/A nationally
DL Zion Williams / 6-4, 295 / Lufkin High School / Lufkin, Texas / N/A nationally
LB Jaiden Braker / 6-3, 212 / South Gwinnett High School / Snellville, Georgia / N/A nationally
DL Dilan Battle / 6-2, 315 / Mansfield Timberview High School / Arlington, Texas / N/A nationally
