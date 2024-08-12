LSU Football Recruiting Update: Tigers Win Commitment of Defensive Lineman Battle

LSU football gained another valuable recruit for its 2025 class.

Dilan Battle, a three-star defensive line player from Arlington, Texas, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday through his X page. Choosing LSU over offers from top schools like Alabama, TCU, Missouri, Miami, Oregon, and Penn State, Battle will join four-star edge rushers Damien Shanklin and LaJesse Harrold, as well as three-star players Brandon Brown and Zion Williams (from Lufkin, Texas) on the Tigers’ defense.

At 6-3 and 300 pounds, Battle brings size and strength to a much-needed position for LSU. With multiple starters leaving after this season, head coach Brian Kelly has made it a priority to bolster the defensive line in recruiting this cycle. Bo Davis, LSU’s new defensive line coach who previously coached at the University of Texas, was instrumental in building a relationship with Battle and ultimately securing his commitment.

Currently ranked third overall in the 2025 class behind Ohio State and Alabama, LSU now has 22 total committed players.

LSU football 2025 recruiting class

QB Bryce Underwood / 6-3, 205 / Belleville High School / Belleville, Michigan / No. 1 ranked nationally

CB D.J. Pickett / 6-4, 180 / Zephyrhills High School / Zephyrhills, Florida / No. 9 ranked nationally

WR Derek Meadows / 6-5, 200 / Bishop Gorman High School / Las Vegas / No. 32 ranked nationally

RB Harlem Berry / 5-11, 175 / St. Martin’s Episcopal School / Metairie / No. 44 ranked nationally

DE Damien Shanklin / 6-4, 230 / Warren Central High School / Indianapolis / No. 48 nationally

DE LaJesse Harrold / 6-5, 215 / Robinson High School / Tampa, Florida / No. 73 nationally

OL Devin Harper / 6-5, 300 / Calvary Baptist Academy / Shreveport / No. 104 ranked nationally

LB Charles Ross / 6-1, 195 / North Shore High School / Houston / No. 105 ranked nationally

RB JT Lindsey / 5-11, 185 / Alexandria High School / Alexandria / No. 151 nationally

WR TaRon Francis / 6-2, 200 / Edna Karr High School / New Orleans / No. 151 nationally

OT Carius Curne / 6-4, 301 / Marion High School / Marion, Arkansas / No. 197 nationally

OT Tyler Miller / 6-5, 315 / Laurel High School / Laurel, Mississippi / No. 225 ranked nationally

S C.J. Jimcoily / 6-3, 205 / Lipscomb Academy / Nashville / No. 348 ranked nationally

LB Keylan Moses / 6-2, 210 / University Lab / Baton Rouge / N/A nationally

TE John David LaFleur / 6-6, 220 / Sulphur High School / Sulphur / N/A nationally

S Jhase Thomas / 6-1, 183 / Destrahan High School / Destrahan / N/A nationally

WR Phillip Wright / 5-11, 175 / Destrahan High School / Destrahan / N/A nationally

OT Brett Bordelon / 6-4, 260 / Isidore Newman School / New Orleans / N/A nationally

DL Brandon Brown / 6-2, 286 / Eau Gallie High School / Melbourne, Florida / N/A nationally

DL Zion Williams / 6-4, 295 / Lufkin High School / Lufkin, Texas / N/A nationally

LB Jaiden Braker / 6-3, 212 / South Gwinnett High School / Snellville, Georgia / N/A nationally

DL Dilan Battle / 6-2, 315 / Mansfield Timberview High School / Arlington, Texas / N/A nationally

