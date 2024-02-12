LSU Football Recruiting Update: Tigers Offer Top 2026 QB and to 2025 Linebacker

Brian Kelly and his staff are still working on future recruiting classes after securing the No. 7 class of 2024.

LSU recently extended a scholarship offer to one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class, Dia Bell. Bell is a four-star quarterback from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He plays for American Heritage High School and finished the 2023 season with a 10-2 record.

Last season, he threw for 1,929 yards and 20 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He added another two touchdowns on the ground and completed 65% of his passes.

Bell also has offers from Miami, Florida, Penn State and BYU.

The offer comes just days after LSU extended an offer to another 2026 quarterback, Faizon Brandon. Brandon is a four-star from Greensboro, North Carolina.

LSU also made an offer to three-star 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker. Walker is from Buford, Georgia and plays for Buford High School. LSU is one of five schools Walker is considering along with Colorado, Miami, Ole Miss and Penn State.

The Tigers already have the No. 1 overall class in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Kelly has secured commitments from the No. 1 overall player, the No. 1 wide receiver and the No.1 running back for that class.