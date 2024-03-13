LSU Football Recruiting Update: Monster Weekend for the Tigers Revisited

LSU football is coming off a major weekend for recruiting after hosting more than 50 prospects in Baton Rouge and securing a commitment from a top linebacker prospect.

LSU held its Junior Day event on Friday and Saturday and hosted some of the top recruits in the nation. Recruits were given the chance to see a spring practice and tour facilities over the weekend.

Four-star linebacker Charles Ross announced his commitment to LSU on social media on Saturday. Ross recorded 71 tackles, six sacks, two pass breakups, two interceptions and a pick-six in his junior season at North Shore High School.

New LSU defense coordinator Blake Baker made Ross a priority in this recruiting cycle. Ross joins Keylan Moses as the only other linebacker commitment in the Tigers’ No. 1 2025 recruiting class. Moses is a four-star out of Baton Rouge.

Four-star defensive lineman Zion Williams also paid a visit. Williams plays defensive tackle, a position of concern for LSU, for Lufkin High School in Texas.

LSU had five different players that rank No. 1 at their respective position group pay a visit. That list includes No. 1 quarterback Bryce Underwood, No. 1 running back Harlem Berry, No. 1 wide receiver Dakorien Moore, No. 1 corner DJ Pickett and No. 1 linebacker Jonah Williams.

Underwood, Berry and Moore are already committed to LSU and the Tigers had the chance to give the other two five-star players a tour of their facilities. Williams also plays baseball and was given a tour of the baseball facilities during his time on campus.

Pickett’s visit was his second to LSU’s campus in the last month. Corey Raymond has Pickett as one of the highest defensive backs on his big board. He’ll make his way back to Baton Rouge for an official visit in early June.

LSU has emerged as one of the favorites to land Pickett. He’s the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2025 class and has also played wide receiver Zephryhills High School in Florida. He caught 52 passes for 1,033 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense while recording 31 tackles and an interception on defense in 2023.

Pickett also has visits scheduled with Georgia, Miami and Oregon this June.

The No. 1 overall player in 2025 Underwood is firmly committed to LSU and the Tigers were able to get him to meet with top wide receiver prospects this weekend. Moore was joined by the No. 2 wide receiver in the country Caleb Cunningham and five-star wideout Jaime Ffrench.

Moore is committed to LSU but still has Texas, Ohio State and Oregon in his top four schools. LSU will continue to recruit Moore heavily to make sure he doesn’t flip his commitment.

LSU also had members of the 2026 recruiting class pay a visit. Aaron Gregory, the No. 1 athlete in the 2026 class, was on campus this weekend. The Tigers also extended offers to running backs Tyriq Green and Derrek Cooper as well as four-star corner Chaston Smith for the 2026 class.