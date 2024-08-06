LSU Football Recruiting Update: Latest News on 2025 Class

LSU Football’s 2025 Recruiting Efforts

Brian Kelly and the LSU football team are intensifying their efforts on two 2025 recruits who will decide in August. Currently, LSU boasts the third-best recruiting class in the nation, and it might grow even more.

Bryce Underwood: A Generational Talent

Leading the class is Bryce Underwood, ranked first in 2025. He is considered a “generational” talent. Now, could another star be joining him?

Two Key Prospects Leaning Towards LSU

Let’s look at two 2025 prospects who are leaning towards LSU:

Phillip Wright: Top Louisiana Receiver

Phillip Wright is a three-star receiver from Destrehan, Louisiana.

is a three-star receiver from Destrehan, Louisiana. He recently decommitted from Michigan after pledging to them in July.

after pledging to them in July. LSU is making a strong push to recruit him.

Wright stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 160 pounds. He visited LSU in late July during the Bayou Splash event, where LSU intensified their efforts. His performance last season made him a sought-after recruit, leading to many top programs offering him scholarships. Despite being committed to Michigan, LSU kept chasing him. Now, they’re in a strong position.

CJ Jimcoily: Four-Star Safety

CJ Jimcoily is a four-star safety from Nashville, Tennessee.

is a four-star safety from Nashville, Tennessee. He is considering LSU and Stanford .

. He has already visited LSU and remains interested.

Jimcoily’s father is from New Orleans, and he still has family in Louisiana, giving LSU a significant edge. LSU’s safeties coach, Jake Olsen, is heavily involved in recruiting Jimcoily.

Jimcoily is 6-foot-3 and weighs 210 pounds. He is gearing up for a big senior year at Lipscomb Academy. With a list of offers, it’s now just LSU and Stanford in the running, and LSU is gaining momentum.