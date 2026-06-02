LSU Football Recruiting: Tigers’ Target Easton Royal Cancels Visits To Ole Miss And Tennessee

Call it the O Effect.

Just two days after a visit to LSU hosted by new special recruiting assistant Ed Orgeron, five-star wide receiver Easton Royal of Brother Martin has canceled visits to Ole Miss and Tennessee for this month and is keeping LSU and Florida on his list in additon to Texas, where he has been committed to since Nov. 29.

Royal (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) is the No. 2 wide receiver in the nation by 247sports.com and its No. 8 overall prospect, and he is No. 1 in Louisiana out of Brother Martin High in New Orleans.

NEW: No. 1 wide receiver Easton Royal has canceled a pair of SEC official visits, he tells @Rivals



The race for the five-star WR just got even tighter at the top



Intel: https://t.co/lmEv8YtazS pic.twitter.com/eNdOYA8RYd — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 2, 2026

Orgeron, LSU’s national championship, 15-0 head coach in the 2019 season, rejoined LSU as a special assistant to head coach Lane Kiffin last week for defense and recruiting.

Royal was scheduled to visit Tennessee this Friday and was expected to visit Ole Miss in the middle part of this month. He is scheduled to visit Florida on June 12.

He joined two other five-star recruits at LSU with Coach O over the weekend – Jalen Brewster, the No. 1 composite overall player and defensive lineman for the Class of 2027 by 247sports.com from Cedar Hill High in Cedar Hill, Texas, and No. 2 athlete Xavier Sabb (6-1, 180), who is the No. 31 prospect in the country and No. 2 in New Jersey from Glassboro High in Glassboro.

Four-star prospect Abraham Sesay (6-5, 215), the No. 6 edge in the nation and No. 27 player overall from Downington East High in Exton, Pennsylvania, was also at LSU over the weekend. And there were two three-star players as well – No. 30 safety Adryan Cole (6-2, 190) of Douglas County High in Atlanta and No. 28 athlete Markez Davis (6-3, 178) of Northwest High in Opelousas.

Royal is scheduled to visit Florida on June 12.