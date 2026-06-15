LSU Football Recruiting: Tigers Move Up To No. 36 In 247Sports Ranking From 50 With 2 Commits

June 15, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Football News 0
LSU football player in green jersey #81 running on a sunny game field, gold helmet and white gloves visible.
No. 5-ranked interior offensive lineman Terrance Smith of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, has committed to LSU over Tennessee, Auburn and Penn State. (Lansdale Catholic High photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

In one day, LSU’s 2027 football recruiting class jumped from No. 50 in the 247sports.com rankings to No. 36 with the addition of two commitments on Monday.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin gained a commitment from the No. 5-ranked offensive tackle in the country in Terrance Smith (6-foot-7, 290 pounds) of Lansdale Catholic High in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, on Monday afternoon. Smith is the No. 39 overall prospect by 247sports.com and and No. 4 player in his state. Smith chose LSU over Tennessee, Auburn, Penn State and Rutgers. He visited LSU last April.

LSU Football Lands 1st O-Line Commitment For 2027 Class In 330-Pound Tackle Who Flipped From California

Earlier Monday, Kiffin got a commitment from No. 48-ranked offensive tackle Amaziah Siale of Mission Viejo, California. Siale (6-6, 330) had previously committed to California two weeks ago, but visited LSU over this past weekend and changed his mind. That moved LSU’s class from No. 50 to No. 49 before Smith’s commitment jumped the Tigers up another 13 spots.

Smith is LSU’s second commitment in this class from Pennsylvania. Cade Cooper, the No. 86 wide receiver in the nation and a three-star prospect, committed to LSU on June 8 from Malvern Prep in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

LSU’s CLASS OF 2027 SO FAR

LSU has 10 commitments for its Class of 2027.

And there could be more soon. David Segarra, the No. 7 running back in the nation and No. 3 player in South Carolina from Byrnes High in Duncan, is expected to announce his commitment on Tuesday. Segarra (5-10, 205) is considering LSU, Indiana, Stanford and South Carolina. He is the No. 134 overall prospect by 247sports.com.

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