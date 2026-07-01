LSU Football Recruiting: Tigers Lose No. 21 CB Commitment Target Brandon Sherrard To Texas

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

One down, but two more chances to go.

LSU target Brandon Sherrard, the No. 21 cornerback in the nation by Rivals.com, committed to Texas on Wednesday morning on live television via Rivals’ You Tube.

Sherrard (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) visited LSU on June 12 after visiting Texas on June 5. He is the No. 158 overall prospect by Rivals.com and the No. 157 player in the nation by 247sports.com, which has him as the No. 18 cornerback in the country and No. 22 player in Texas.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin has two more chances for commitments on Wednesday, though. Jayden Anding, the No. 26 safety in the country and No. 11 player in Louisiana from Ruston High by 247sports.com, is scheduled to announce his commitment to LSU or Ole Miss at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Rivals You Tube channel.

If Lane Kiffin’s July becomes anything like his June, today could be a purple letter day.https://t.co/kpzkS8whzK — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) July 1, 2026

Anding (5-10, 165) is the younger brother of LSU sophomore cornerback Aidan Anding and visited LSU on June 19 after a visit to Ole Miss on June 5. He is the No. 312 overall prospect by 247sports.com and the No. 29 safety by Rivals.com.

Another LSU target expected to commit on Wednesday is No. 6 athlete Tae Walden Jr. (6-2, 165) of Collierville High in Collierville, Tennessee. Walden is the No. 70 prospect in America by 247sports.com and Rivals.com, which has him at No. 3 in the athlete category. Walden visited LSU on June 5. He is also considering Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss and Oregon and is scheduled to commit at 2:30 p.m.