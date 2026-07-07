LSU Football Recruiting: The Summer Of Lane Continues As Tigers Gain Commitment From Safety Jayden Anding

By KACE KIEISCHNICK, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Lane Kiffin received his 16th commitment to LSU’s 2027 high school recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon.

Four-star safety Jayden Anding of Ruston High in Ruston gave his verbal pledge to LSU on the Rivals YouTube channel live show. Anding (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) chose to follow his brother – sophomore cornerback Aiden Anding – to Baton Rouge.

BREAKING: 2027 4-Star Safety Jayden Anding, 5-10 170 lbs, from Ruston, Louisiana has committed to LSU.



Anding commits to LSU over Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/Dxl5DI7G3B — AYS Sports (@AYSSPORTS) July 7, 2026

Anding chose LSU over Ole Miss, where Kiffin was head coach from 2020 through the 2025 regular season before leaving to be the Tigers’ new coach.

The 247sports.com and On3.com websites rank Anding as the No. 312 and No. 330 overall prospect in the nation, respectively. Both sites list him as the No. 9 recruit in Louisiana and the top safety in the state. 247sports.com has Anding as the No. 26 safety in the nation, while On3.com has him at No. 29.

Kiffin’s class was ranked No. 11 by boty 247sports.com and On3.com before Anding’s commitment.

Of Kiffin’s now 16 commitments, 12 have come since June 7.

Anding was scheduled to announce his commitment last Wednesday during Rivals’ Summer Signing Day, but he postponed the decision on that day.

Anding said he chose the Tigers because he wants to be the next great LSU defensive back.

“They’ve been putting plenty of guys in the league, just looking back at who’s been there, all the safeties and DBs and corners,” he said on the Rivals’ live stream. “That’s a lot of kids’ dream – to play at LSU. I never really had a dream to play college football at all, but now I’m here.”