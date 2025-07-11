LSU Football Recruiting Staff Grows Again – Can’t Tell The Long Titles Without A Scorecard

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The origin of the Major League Baseball saying, “You can’t tell the players without a scorecard,” goes back to the late 19th century as stadium barkers tried to sell scorecards.

LSU football coach Brian Kelly may need one, just to keep up with his recruiting staff alone that continues to grow as Kelly and LSU continue their new embrace of the NCAA Transfer Portal in its fourth year along with traditional high school recruiting.

On the same day that Kelly landed one of the biggest commitments since arriving at LSU after the 2021 season in five-star prospect and national No. 1 defensive lineman Lamar Brown of University High, he hired an Executive Director of Player Personnel in Jeff Martin.

The Brown commitment and that of three-star prospect and No. 34 edge rusher DeAnthony Lafayette of Orlando, Florida, pushed Kelly’s 2026 signing from No. 8 to No. 6 in On3.com’s rankings and from No. 11 to No. 7 in 247sport.com’s rankings with 16 commitments.

Martin, a New Orleans native and Mass Communications LSU graduate in 2009 and a Sports Administration graduate in 2015, was the LSU football program’s Assistant Director of Player Personnel and Development from 2017-21. He had been USC’s Director of Scouting and Player Relations since 2021.

Kelly just raided the Ole Miss staff on Tuesday to hire coach Lane Kiffin’s Coordinator of Recruiting Strategy Kelvin Bolden and made him LSU’s Assistant General Manager. LSU’s General Manager is Austin Thomas, whose listed title is Senior Associate Athletic Director/Football Administration. That’s General Manager for short, and if you need to take a breath.

In addition to Thomas, Bolden and now Martin, Kelly’s assistants involved with recruiting listed on LSU’s athletic department staff directory include Director of Football Operations JR Belton, Assistant Director of Football Operations Noah Keeter, Director of Recruiting Donovan Tate, Director of Player Retention Sherman Wilson, Associate Director of Player Personnel Jai Choudary, Assistant Director of Player Personnel Carl St. Cyr, and Director of Alumni Relations and High School Outreach Eric Held.