LSU Football Recruiting: No. 3 Athlete Tae Walden Jr. Commits To Oregon Over Tigers

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU football team lost its second target on Wednesday when No. 3 athlete Tae Walden Jr. of Collierville, Tennessee, committed to Oregon.

Walden (6-foot-2, 165 pounds) is the No. 70 prospect in the country and No. 4 player in Tennessee, according to 247sports.com. He visited LSU on June 5, but was at Oregon on June 19.

Earlier Wednesday, No. 21 cornerback Brandon Sherrard (6-1, 180) of Pearland, Texas, committed to Texas over LSU.

LSU still expects to get a commitment from No. 26 safety Jayden Anding (5-10, 165) of Ruston High in Ruston, but Anding postponed his scheduled commitment announcement that was set for 12:30 Wednesday. Ole Miss is also recruiting Anding, whose older brother Aidan is a sophomore cornerback at LSU.

NUMBER 18-RANKED LSU’s CLASS OF 2027 COMMITMENTS (14)

The Tigers remain in the hunt to flip 247sports.com’s No. 1 prospect in the nation in defensive lineman Jalen Brewster (6-3, 302) of Cedar Hill High in Cedar Hill, Texas, near Dallas. Brewster is committed to Texas Tech, but he has visited LSU, Miami, Indiana and Florida.

LSU also hopes to flip No. 5 safety Karnell “Greedy” James of Manvell High in Manvell, Texas. He is the No. 87 prospect in the country and No. 11 player in Texas by 247sports.com. Manvell is committed to Texas, but has visited LSU.